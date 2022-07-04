‘Em Busca de Mim’, autobiographical book by Viola Davis is available for purchase in Brazil

the autobiographical book ‘In Search of Me’in Viola Davis, is now available for purchase in Brazil. The record of the acclaimed actress went on sale in the country’s main bookstores this Monday, July 4th. The literary work tells everything that Viola lived from a difficult childhood to world stardom.

Cover of the book ‘In Search of Me’. Photo: Disclosure.

Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis has a lot of story to tell. Described as one of the best actresses of her generation, the 56-year-old artist remains one of the most influential personalities in the world. “While writing ‘In Search of Me’, I thought about how our stories don’t always get enough attention. They are reinvented to fit into a crazy, competitive and critical world.”published Davis on the book. “I wrote this book for those who feel left out, who are looking for a way to understand and overcome a complicated past and find self-acceptance in place of shame.. I’ve written for those who need to remember that life is only worth living if we face it with radical honesty and the courage to drop the masks and just be… you“.

Widely acclaimed by critics, ‘In Search of Me’ it was described as a heartfelt, profound and inspiring record. “A narrative of trials and success… Viola’s beautiful writing will inspire anyone who wants to get rid of old labels.“, reported the Los Angeles Times.

“In Search of Me is a deep reflection, a promise and a declaration of love to myself. I hope my story inspires you to creatively revolutionize your life and rediscover who you were before the world tried to define you.“, highlighted Viola about her new work.

