Europe is experiencing chaos at airports; Germany calls for reduced energy consumption

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Flights are being canceled or postponed in several countries on the European continent



The case in the air sector during the summer in Europe, when a large part of the population goes on vacation, is frustrating the plans of thousands of European families. Problems with shipments happen due to strikes in countries like France, UK, Spain and Germanyand the lack of employees – especially in the England – at airports because of the impacts of Brexit, which resulted in the deportation of workers from the British country. In Paris, the firefighters’ strike has caused around 20% of flights to be delayed or canceled in recent days. Madrid recorded a volume of more than 1,200 flights experiencing the same problem.

In addition to the aerial chaos, the European continent has debated about energy savings during the summer, as temperatures and natural lighting are higher during this period of the year, which makes it possible to generate a surplus energy stock for the Winter. Germany and other countries that rely on Russia’s main gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, fear that Russia could cut off gas supplies during the cold spell.

The German Economy Minister has reinforced the need for families to reduce consumption by 10 to 15% in the current season so that in winter there are no problems or possible setbacks generated by the war in ukrainewhose diplomatic negotiations are at a standstill.

*With information from reporter Luca Bassani