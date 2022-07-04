Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between July 4th and 8th

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:
Monday, 4th of July
The Pink Panther 2
Original Title: The Pink Panther 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Harald Zwart
Cast: Alfred Molina;Andy Garcia;Emily Mortimer;Jean Reno;Steve Martin;Yuki
Matsuzaki
Class: Adventure
When the world’s greatest treasures, including the Color Panther diamond
Rosa, are robbed, Clouseau and Ponton must catch the thief.
Tuesday, 5th of July
No Reservations
Original Title: No Reservations
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Scott Hicks
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily
Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Class: Romantic comedy
Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.
Wednesday, July 6th
Our Life with Dogs
Original Title: Dog Days
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Ken Marino
Cast: Adam Pally;Eva Longoria;Nina Dobrev;Rob Corddry;Tone Bell;Vanessa
Hudgens
Class: Romantic comedy
Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, dog walker, businessman and others in Los Angeles.
Thursday, July 7th
The interns
Original Title: The Internship
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Shawn Levy
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne
Class: Comedy
Billy and Nick successfully apply for an internship selection at Google. They have to deal with the age difference between the other competitors.
Friday, July 8th
Kung Fu Panda 3
Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 3
Country of Origin: Chinese, American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Jennifer Yun / Carloni, Alessandro Nelson
Cast: Po Po, Shifu Shifu, Tigress Tigress, Monkey Monkey
Class: Adventure
Master Shifu tries to teach Po the chi-bending technique, but he becomes distracted with the arrival of his blood father, the panda Li, causing Mr. ping.
