Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between July 4th and 8th

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, 4th of July

The Pink Panther 2

Original Title: The Pink Panther 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Harald Zwart

Cast: Alfred Molina;Andy Garcia;Emily Mortimer;Jean Reno;Steve Martin;Yuki

Matsuzaki

Class: Adventure

When the world’s greatest treasures, including the Color Panther diamond

Rosa, are robbed, Clouseau and Ponton must catch the thief.

Tuesday, 5th of July

No Reservations

Original Title: No Reservations

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily

Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Class: Romantic comedy

Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.

Wednesday, July 6th

Our Life with Dogs

Original Title: Dog Days

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Ken Marino

Cast: Adam Pally;Eva Longoria;Nina Dobrev;Rob Corddry;Tone Bell;Vanessa

Hudgens

Class: Romantic comedy

Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, dog walker, businessman and others in Los Angeles.

Thursday, July 7th

The interns

Original Title: The Internship

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne

Class: Comedy

Billy and Nick successfully apply for an internship selection at Google. They have to deal with the age difference between the other competitors.

Friday, July 8th

Kung Fu Panda 3

Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 3

Country of Origin: Chinese, American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Jennifer Yun / Carloni, Alessandro Nelson

Cast: Po Po, Shifu Shifu, Tigress Tigress, Monkey Monkey

Class: Adventure

Master Shifu tries to teach Po the chi-bending technique, but he becomes distracted with the arrival of his blood father, the panda Li, causing Mr. ping.

