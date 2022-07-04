Flamengo has a plan to have Andreas Pereira again in 2023

Rubro-Negro studies to offer a pre-contract for the midfielder to sign at the beginning of next season

Flamengo wants with midfielder Andreas Pereira. According to journalist Pablo Raphael, from the portal “Urubu Interativo”, the club’s project is to sign a pre-contract with him in January. The Belgian naturalized Brazilian belongs to Manchester United (ING), but will be loaned to Fulham (ING). The contracts with the English teams run until June next year.

Another possibility is that Andreas will make an amicable termination with the parties early next year. Rubro-Negro wants to rejuvenate the squad and should not renew Diego Ribas, with a contract until the end of this year. In addition, the board does not rule out selling Arão and João Gomes, if proposals arrive. Despite this, Fla hired the Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is 35 years old and was at Internazionale de Milan (ITA).

Andreas arrived at Flamengo in August 2021. He scored 8 goals but did not win titles and was marked by a failure in last year’s Libertadores final against Palmeiras. Without the midfielder, Mengão will seek to win three titles this year: Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Libertadores itself, a competition that Fla is committed to next Wednesday (6), against Tolima, at Maracanã, at 21:30 (Brasilia time). In the first game, Mais Querido won 1-0, with a goal by Andreas Pereira.

Andreas is 26 years old, says he is a flamengo player at heart and has played for Lazio, from Italy, Granada and Valencia, the latter two from Spain. He has also defended the Belgian national team at the base and the main team of Brazil. Without the European athlete, the likely lineup of Rubro-Negro for the game against Tolima has Santos; Matheuzinho, Pablo, David Luiz (Rodrigo Caio) and Ayrton Lucas; Arão, Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro. To qualify, Fla needs a simple draw in front of the crowd. So far, just over 40,000 tickets have been sold.