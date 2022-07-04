Flu rout is among the 10 worst of Corinthians in points scored – 07/03/2022

With 11 absences (Fágner, Maycon, Willian, Gil, Paulinho, Gustavo Mosquito, Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz and Rafael Ramos, all injured), in addition to Roni (suspended) and João Victor (spared), Corinthians also spared some rare starters who remained (Mantuan, Giuliano, Fábio Santos, Adson and Róger Guedes started on the bench), and was thrashed by Fluminense on Saturday (2), for the 15th round of the Brasileirão.

Thinking about the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, coach Vítor Pereira put a reserve team at Maracanã and with several young boys (Robert Renan, Xavier, Lucas Piton, Biro and Geovane) and took a dance at Fluminense by Fernando Diniz.

The 4-0 rout was the biggest suffered by the club in this 2022 season and one of the biggest by Corinthians in the history of the Brasileirão by points.

In fact, in the Brasileirão 2022, whenever he spared the holders, Corinthians ended up doing badly. Against Palmeiras, in the 3rd round, they won 3 x 0 in Barueri. Against Cuiabá, it was defeated by 1 x 0. On the other hand, against Santos, in the 14th round, it was 0 x 0 in Itaquera.

Since 2003, at the beginning of the running points, Corinthians has already suffered 10 routs by 4 or more goals difference. The worst of them was precisely in the first edition, when the team lost to Juventude by 6 x 1, in what was their worst defeat in the history of the Brasileirão, still counting the time of Robertão, since 1967.

In 2021, Corinthians also took a 4-0 rout, when they were run over by Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. In 2021, curiously, Corinthians had won the biggest victory over Fluminense in the history of Brazilians (5 x 0 in Itaquera). Now, he took the change.

Biggest wins conceded by Corinthians in the Brasileirão by consecutive points (2003-2022):

Youth 6 x 1 Corinthians (2003)

Corinthians 0 x 5 Athletico-PR (2004)

Corinthians 1 x 5 Sao Paulo (2005)

Corinthians 1 x 5 Flamengo (2020)

Gremio 4 x 0 Corinthians (2004)

Palmeiras 4 x 0 Corinthians (2004)

Corinthians 0 x 4 Portuguese (2013)

Sao Paulo 4 x 0 Corinthians (2016)

Palmeiras 4 x 0 Corinthians (2021)

Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians (2022)

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Instagram

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Twitter