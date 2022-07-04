Fluminense will have “Fred week” with daily surprises until Saturday

There is very little left for one of the greatest idols in the history of Fluminense to say goodbye to football. On Saturday, Fred will play, against Ceará, at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, his last match as a professional player. The ge website informs that the club will have a week of daily surprises to honor the striker.

Such surprises, still according to the portal, are being treated as a “state secret” in the Flu, even for employees. Some actions have already started on social networks, such as memories of historic goals from shirt 9 being posted. The video of the bike marked against Coritiba, the 200th of his career, was the first. Fred was still released to be the “adm” of the club’s Instagram account.

Before, Fluminense had already launched a website dedicated to the idol, with numbers, stories, photos, wallpapers and official products. The making of special souvenir tickets for the game is announced.

Speaking of tickets for Saturday, already sold out since last week, Fred even marked the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, in a post on Fluminense’s official profile asking them to release the load of visitors to give more tricolors a chance to go to the game. This possibility is not ruled out.

Throughout the week, the club will also announce a new old well-known sponsor: “Frescatto”, a food brand that sponsored Fluminense between 2015 and 2018 and is linked to Fred. At the time, the company was responsible for funding the image rights for shirt 9. His return to the tricolor uniform will be precisely in the idol’s last game.

And on Saturday, Fluminense prepares a day full of programming. Events inside the Maracanã will begin as soon as the stadium gates open in the afternoon, usually two hours before the match – so it will be important to arrive early this time. And after the final whistle, there will also be a final moment to mark the fans’ farewell with their idol. As it is the only post-game thing, there is a risk of an eventual stumble “putting water in the beer”. But, if that is the case, internally there is hope that the tricolors will have the understanding that “the heart will have to speak louder”.

But the week’s actions will not involve him directly, as he will be shielded along with the cast in closed training sessions at CT Carlos Castilho every morning from the re-presentation, on Tuesday, until the close of preparation, on Friday. Fred has 199 goals with the Fluminense shirt and, of course, aims to end his career reaching the mark of 200.