For debaters at the CHR, electronic voting machines are safe and fake news weakens democracy

Specialists assured, this Monday (4), that the electronic voting machines used in Brazilian elections are safe and reliable and that there is no reason for the population to doubt them. For debaters, fake news that casts doubt on the electoral system weakens democracy. The debate took place in an interactive public hearing of the Human Rights Commission (CDH), chaired by Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

“We live in a country in which representatives legitimately elected by the people routinely challenge our electoral system, like the President of the Republic himself, who, along with his followers, launches constant attacks against the electoral process, against the Electoral Justice,” said Humberto Costa. , which mediated the debate.

For him, the President of the Republic and some allies have been questioning the electoral process, but present “unfounded arguments and assertions that do not have any technical support”. Humberto Costa believes that Jair Bolsonaro wants to “create a chaotic scenario, promote the population’s distrust about the regularity of elections and provoke instability between institutions, pillars of democracy”.

— It is our duty, together with the President of the Republic, the other congressmen, with the members of the Electoral Justice, to promote an environment of institutional and legal security of trust in democracy, so that we have a safe electoral process, with the democratic normality that exists years we have conquered — asked the president of the CDH.

Participants asked the National Congress to help ensure respect for Electoral Justice and the results of electronic voting machines.

attacks on democracy

Tânia Oliveira, from the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy (ABJD), reported that several entities across the country created the Coalition for the Defense of the Electoral System, as they understand that Brazilian democracy is under attack.

“Frontal attacks not only on the electoral system, with threats of possibilities of non-recognition of the results of the 2022 polls by the current president of the Republic and his followers, but frontal attacks on the institutions of democracy and the Republic,” said Tânia Oliveira.

Romi Márcia Bencke, from the National Council of Christian Churches, added that the movement is in defense of the electoral system and for the deepening of democracy.

— There is no doubt that the polls are safe and reliable. Any and all suspicions raised against the Brazilian electoral system, and in particular the reliability of electronic voting machines, are not consistent with the democratic posture expected of leaders who hold positions of political representation. Likewise, the threat that there will be no elections only contributes to generating insecurity in the Brazilian population,” said Bencke.

For her, political parties and candidates have to present real proposals to the country against hunger and inequalities, for the development of health and education and for the protection of forests, instead of spreading fake news.

— We are equally concerned about the dissemination of fake news as a strategy to trigger doubts and insecurities among citizens. Our Christian ethics and principles do not accept this kind of behavior. The electoral process needs to be an important moment for us to seriously and consciously discuss the Brazil we want. Spreading fake news does nothing for democracy,” he added.

Cleide de Oliveira Lemos, from the World Social Forum Justice and Democracy (FSMJD), assessed that democracy has been under attack in several countries. She said the Armed Forces should stay away from politics and called on Congress to help ensure the integrity of the judiciary and the participation of international observers in elections.

— The World Social Forum Justice and Democracy asks that this House also intercede to maintain order and law with regard to the integrity of the Judiciary, to the integrity of the TSE in monitoring the elections. We also call on this House to request that there be international observers throughout the election and not just at the time of elections, because what is at stake now is international law too! said Cleide Lemos.

Ana Paula Inglêz Barbalho, from the Brazilian Justice and Peace Commission, stated that the entities gathered in the coalition defend fair and free elections, respect for institutions and “democracy as a fundamental value of Brazilian society”.

Priscilla Rocha, from the Black Coalition for Rights, said that the federal government should start campaigning on the reliability and security of electronic voting machines and on the importance of voting for democracy. For her, there are “groundless attacks” on the electoral system and democracy.

— The Black Coalition stands in the radical defense of democracy, and in the radical defense of representation, especially of black women, and in the defense of democracy as the only possible system to combat racism and intolerance.

Trustworthy Urn

Prosecutor Edson Ribeiro Baeta, representative of the Transforma MP collective, recalled that popular sovereignty is a foundation of Brazilian democracy. He said that the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office has been carrying out “strict oversight” of the electoral process and electronic voting machines for more than 25 years. The prosecutor also pointed out that political parties also always supervise the electoral process. For him, attacks on the system “do not contribute anything to the evolution of our citizenship”.

— Our model of suffrage is safe and absolutely reliable. We have no reason to distrust this process, which has been reliable for over 25 years,” said Baeta.

In turn, Everardo de Aguiar Lopes, from Viva Rio, defended the importance of the effective participation of marginalized populations in Brazilian democracy. In his opinion, elections were less reliable in the past, with paper voting.

— Today we know that, by pressing the button, your vote is guaranteed, your secrecy is guaranteed and democracy is guaranteed, this is our tradition in recent years. In that sense, we just have to be proud,” she said.

Valeir Ertle, from the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), went in the same direction and said that the union centrals defend the autonomy of the Electoral Justice.

“Our electoral system is fast, correct and super reliable,” he said.

Also participating in the debates were: Claudia Maria Dadico, federal judge, representative of the Association Judges for Democracy (AJD); Pedro Gondim de Novaes Mendonça, from the Homeless Workers Movement; Barack Fernandes, from the National Forum for the Democratization of Communication (FNDC); Rita Lima, vice president of the National Association of Public Defenders (Anadep); Sandro Nunes Vieira, assistant judge of the TSE; and Lohany Corona of the National Federation of Law Students.

