From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, discover the famous trick to tone the skin of the face

This practice is the great novelty of the famous to strengthen and tone the skin of the face. Well, it’s no wonder that they are always impeccable and looking young!

Despite being a practice for a few years, facial yoga has been gaining prominence among Hollywood actresses. To learn how to do it, there are several online applications, such as the Annelise Hagen, or the apps face yoga and FaceJoy.

The benefits of facial yoga are diverse, the big difference being reenergized and lifted skin, since with aging, muscles lose volume, strength and elasticity, in addition to collagen production decreases and the skin becomes more flaccid.

Incorporating facial yoga into your daily beauty routine will help you achieve firmer, healthier skin.

How to make: