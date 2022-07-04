Fun fact: Polium One is the first “blockchain console” announced

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

A new console aimed at ‘Web games 3’ has been announced. Web 3 Polium company claims that its ‘Polium One’ system will be “the world’s first blockchain gaming console” (via VGC).

“The console will be powerful enough to run high-performance games and will be easy to use for a traditional gamer who doesn’t understand Web 3,” states Polium. The console, which is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2024, can only be ordered by players who purchase a ‘Polium Pass’, an NFT on the Ethereum network.

According to Polium, the console controller will include a fingerprint scanner for security and a ‘wallet’ button to give players quick access to the console’s multi-chain wallet designed to “trade, exchange, bet and receive cryptocurrencies”. .

Despite Polium’s admission that only four people are working on the hardware, it also claims the console will be capable of 8K HDR at 120fps and ray tracing.

The announcement received a lot of criticism from users who are against NFTs and blockchain. The logo was also criticized for being too similar to Nintendo’s GameCube. Polium defended itself on the latter, saying that many companies use similar artwork but will change the logo until release to avoid further discussion.