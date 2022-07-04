German union boss warns of collapse of entire industrial chains

support the 247

Sputnik Brazil – The country’s top trade union official warns that major German industries could collapse due to cuts in Russian natural gas supplies.

Even before the energy crisis reached its current alarming levels, several German industrial officials warned Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the risk of entire chains being jeopardized in the face of shortages caused by Western sanctions on Russian gas.

“Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are at risk of permanent collapse: aluminium, glass, the chemical industry,” said Yasmin Fahimi, head of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “Such a collapse would have huge consequences for the entire economy and jobs in Germany.”

According to Bloomberg, the union leader said that the energy crisis is already driving inflation to record levels, and she calls for a ceiling on energy prices to be set for households. Fahini says the rising costs of CO2 emissions mean even more burdens for families and businesses, and that the energy crisis can lead to social and labor unrest.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday that the government was working on ways to deal with the rising costs, but did not elaborate on the measures that would be taken. Habeck has previously warned that the tightening of Russian gas supplies could lead to deeper turmoil, comparing the situation to Lehman Brothers’ role in triggering the financial crisis in 2008.

Russia has reduced gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 (Northern Stream) by 60%, initially by Canadian sanctions that were responsible for the removal of a key part of the pipeline’s full operation. Despite this, the pipeline is scheduled for a full shutdown this month for previously scheduled maintenance.

