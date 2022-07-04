Glove de Pedreiro on the controversy with the former businessman: ‘I even owe seventy stories’ | Fantastic

After that, on Friday, TV Globo was notified of an injunction granted to Allan Silva Jesus. In the decision, Judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, from Rio de Janeiro, prevents the disclosure of confidential information on the contract between the two and prohibits any manifestation that promotes hate speech against the former businessman, who has been threatened in the social networks.

TV Globo does not condone hate speech. Threats are unacceptable in any situation and whoever makes them is subject to legal consequences. Disagreements on contractual issues must be decided by the Judiciary, which is responsible for applying the law to the relations between the parties.

Journalism investigates – with exemption – all sides of the news and produces knowledge about the facts. And it is society’s right to have access to all relevant events.

TV Globo understands that the injunction granted violates freedom of the press and expression, pillars of democracy and protected by the Brazilian Constitution. Therefore, you will appeal the decision.

In compliance with the court decision, the report will not have the information vetoed by the injunction.

You will see how a young man of 20 years became famous on the internet for talking about football in a simple and very captivating way. See the full report in the video above.

Iran Santana Alves is 20 years old and was born in small Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia. He gained over 15 million followers on the internet after making videos in the home field.

The boy earned the nickname Glove de Pedreiro after he improvised this accessory to remind European players – who wear gloves in the coldest periods of the year.

So who started to be successful on the internet, a businessman from Rio de Janeiro came to him with a proposal to take care of his career. After the contract was signed, the program Spectacular sport recorded an interview with this businessman. He said teams from all over the world wanted to meet the young man.

“My name is Allan Jesus, known as the manager of the guy from Glova de Pedreiro. Today he has a global presence, a reach and visibility that few public figures in the world have. My phone today, it won’t stop ringing, we get email from all over the world,” he said.

In the interview, the businessman stated that he was arranging a renovation in Iran’s house and that, soon, Luva de Pedreiro would begin to be paid.

Four months after recording, Iran said that nothing has changed in her life. According to him, the main problem is not the financial one.

“I couldn’t do anything I wanted, I couldn’t go out with my friends, I couldn’t record my stuff, I couldn’t post the music I like,” he lamented.

Two weeks ago, in a live on the internet, he left followers worried. Iran showed no annoyance and said he would be a while without posting videos.

Last week, Iran left the interior of Bahia and went to Recife, in Pernambuco, where signed a new contract with other entrepreneurs. The problem is that the old contract has not yet been undone..

O Fantastic found that there is a very high fine just for Iran in the agreement between him and his former manager, in case of termination. He signed the contract without the supervision of a lawyer.

Despite having closed deals with large companies, market giants, Iran did not move more than 8 thousand reais since opening a bank account in April.

“All the money I asked for, I borrowed. owing seventy tales. A guy there I bought a ball, it’s on? I didn’t, I owe it. I still have to pay the guy,” she revealed.

After the controversy between Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus ended up on the internet, the businessman also made a post on his social networks.

“I come here to comment. Our advertising contracts, all of them, total approximately a little more than R$ 2 million. And no payment has yet been made. All payments will be made from July 2022”, he said. .

O Fantastic sought out businessman Allan Jesus, but he did not want to record an interview. His defense answered by phone and forwarded prints saying that Allan and his family are being threatened on social media.

The lawyer representing Iran’s new partners was also contacted. He said he should meet with Allan’s defense for an amicable settlement.

