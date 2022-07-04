Glove de Pedreiro says that injunction vetoed interviews for Globo and Record

Iran Ferreira, the Luva de Pedreiro, reported on his social media that excerpts from interviews recorded for Globo and Record, which would be shown today on “Fantástico” and “Domingo Espetacular”, respectively, were vetoed due to an injunction in court. The influencer did not say who was responsible for the action and said that “they are trying to shut up” his mouth.

Both programs aired the respective materials on Luva de Pedreiro, but with edits. That’s because the broadcasters received an injunction – which came from Allan Jesus – that vetoed both the mention of the influencer’s former manager and the recent controversies, which have become public in recent weeks.

“There, my troops, now this is what happened: they are trying to shut my mouth, to tell the truth. I was the one who felt it, I was the one who suffered. everyone knows, at Globo and Record. It won’t happen anymore. They’re trying to shut me up. Who’s afraid is because they should. But that’s how it is: they’re trying to shut me up. It’s blurry, guys. I’m outraged ” , Iran vented in Instagram Stories.

Iran explained that the Globo program “is trying to resolve” the situation to show the material in its entirety. According to the influencer, “they are trying to cut the part where I tell the whole truth”.

“They’re trying to cut the part where I’m telling the whole truth. But Fantástico is trying to solve it and see if it’s going to pass. , is to speak the truth”, completed Luva de Pedreiro on social media.

The influencer even shared a photo of himself during the interview with Roberto Cabrini and added a red “X” in his mouth.

Despite Iran’s announcement on social media, the report made by Roberto Cabrini was shown on today’s “Spectacular Sunday”, however, with restrictions. The journalist informed that the injunction came from Allan Jesus and vetoes the mention of the businessman or the recent controversies between the parties.

“Iran Ferreira had serious disagreements with his first manager in relation to his contracts. Due to an injunction obtained in court by this same businessman, whose name we will not mention, we are prevented from talking about this impasse and showing interviews on the subject, which will be done when there are no more legal obstacles”, explained Cabrini.

Later, on “Fantástico”, presenter Poliana Abritta reported that the material would air with cuts due to a court injunction. The broadcaster repudiated the “censorship” and said it would appeal the decision.

“On Friday, TV Globo was notified of an injunction granted to Allan Silva Jesus. In the decision, Judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, from Rio de Janeiro, prevents the disclosure of confidential information on the contract between the two and prohibits any demonstration that promotes hate speech against the ex-businessman, who has been suffering threats on social networks,” began the presenter.

“TV Globo does not condone hate speech, threats are unacceptable in any situation and those who practice them are subject to legal consequences. Differences in contractual decisions must be decided by the judiciary, which is responsible for enforcing the law to the parties. Journalism investigates all sides of the news with impartiality and produces knowledge about the facts. It is society’s right to be aware of all relevant facts. TV Globo understands that the injunction granted violates freedom of the press and expression, pillars of democracy and protected by the constitution Brazilian government, therefore, will appeal the decision”, he added.

In the report, Allan was mentioned by name, but the network did not make any statement accusing the businessman of harming Iran. In addition, it is reported that he was contacted by the report, but preferred not to give an interview.

Shortly after, Allan Jesus shared an official statement on his social networks, where he criticized Globo’s “negligence” with the injunction and saw a “frivolous attitude” of the broadcaster in the reporting. The businessman reinforced that he and his family have been victims of hate messages and called the allegations against him “fake news”.

Allan says he has “audio, video and conversation to counter absolutely everything that has been lightly exposed against me and my family.” And he criticized Iran and his new agency team for having “directed a large part of his posts and speeches to the relationship we had, with lies and distorted facts, just to corner me, pressure and force me to make a ‘deal’ in which even the amount I invested in Iran and in his career is returned to me”.

Change of business owner after troubled relationship

Luva de Pedreiro and his former manager Allan Jesus moved the sports news in recent weeks. It all started with a live on Instagram, where Iran Ferreira said he would take a break from his career. The next day, he stopped following the businessman on social media.

The controversy was reinforced after a text published on the website Metrópoles revealed that Luva had, in two bank accounts, balances of around R$ 7,500, considered negligible due to his sponsorships and the reach of his accounts on social networks. The vehicle also showed the humble house where the 20-year-old still lives.

In response, Allan Jesus said that the information was frivolous, and selectively ascertained. He even stated that he had a project to build a new home for the influencer.

A report from UOL Esportepublished on June 24, pointed out, based on data obtained from the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that the influencer does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and the resources obtained in advertising contracts.

Iran Ferreira’s share in Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Produções Artísticas SPE LTDA is 45%, as the text showed, while Allan Jesus and influencer Victor Melo together account for 55% of the company. Sought to explain the division of society, Jesus did not respond.

Iran also revealed that he lost access to his TikTok account, where he has 17.3 million followers. At the time, Allan spoke on social media to counter the former client’s accusations about having changed his account on the social network.

Last Tuesday, Luva de Pedreiro announced that Falcão, one of the greatest players in futsal history, started to manage his career.