Goals and best moments for Coritiba vs Fortaleza in the Brazilian Championship (2-1) | 03/07/2022

Coritiba returns to the field on Sunday (10), at 11 am, when they receive Juventude. Fortaleza will play on Thursday (7), at 9:30 pm, when they visit Estudiantes, for Libertadores. Coritiba, with the victory, rises to 12th position, with 18 points, while Fortaleza is in the lantern, with 10 points.

WITH A GOAL AT THE END, THIGH WINS AND FEELING THE SABRO OF VICTORY AGAIN!

Capixaba hit from outside the area and Rafael palmed, saving Coxa!

The ball went through the middle, passing through the defenders and going to Zé Hugo, who started for the area, had his shirt pulled and was not stopped, getting the cross kick to break the tie!

IN ADD-ONS ZÉ HUGO SCORES THE GOAL THAT COULD BE CORITIBA’S VICTORY AFTER SIX GAMES ALL LOST!

Lucas Lima hit hard from outside the area and the ball was in the middle of the goal, for Rafael to punch. And we’ll have another five minutes of added time.

Yellow for Titi, in celebration of the goal.

In the descent on the left, Romarinho got up in the area, in the right corner, for Habraão to give a little fish and tie the game!

HABRAAM DRAWS THE GAME!

The referee reviewed the bid in VAR and changed his mind, taking the yellow card and giving the red to Nathan Mendes!

Yellow for Nathan Mendes, for a sole in Capixaba in midfield.

Yellow card for Juninho Capixaba, for a foul in midfield.

On the left, Fortaleza had a corner and crossed in the area, but the defense took it from there.

Double substitution at Fortaleza: Moisés and Titi left for the entry of Lucas Crispim and Romero.

Egídio got up in the area and the defense took it away. Thigh rebound.

Egídio sent for the cake of players in the middle, but the defense took it. Following the game, the defense took another ball for a corner.

Val went down the right and was knocked down, earning another very dangerous foul for the Lion’s defense!

In a cross in the area Habraão got the header, but sent it to Rafael!

Foul hit by Egídio for treás, where Val arrived hitting and stamped the mark.

Willian Farias, on the right, was taken down by Zé Welison and won a dangerous free kick to lift in the area!

Double substitution at Coritiba: Thonny Anderson and Fabricio left for Bernardo and Nathan Mendes.

Lucas Lima hit from outside the area and sent it over the goal.

Substitution at Coritiba: Diego Porfírio left and Egídio entered.

Hercules hit from outside the area and sent it through the right side of the goal, with danger!

Hercules hit from outside the area and the goalkeeper swiped to the middle of the area. On the rebound Pikachu arrived hitting and sent over the defender!

Moses makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second leg of the match!

The players return to the field to start the second half: Ronald, Matheus Vargas and Vitor Ricardo left for Pikachu, Hercules and Lucas Lima. Alef Manga left Coritiba and Zé Hugo entered.

With a goal from Léo Gamalho, Coritiba will beat Fortaleza and take home the three points!

The corner kicked and the defense pushed it away.

Romarinho crossed from the right and won a corner.

Missing hit directly on the goal and straight out, without any danger.

On the left Porfírio was fouled and won a free kick in the area.

We will have four more minutes of added time in the first half. And it came out yellow for Ronald, for taking a dribble and leaving the arm on the striker.

Juninho Capixaba hit the goal and sent it into the hands of the goalkeeper.

At the entrance of the area Val made a foul and received a yellow card, in addition to the danger that could lead to Rafael William’s goal!

Thonny Anderson lifted the ball in the area and the ball was deflected, but Boeck kept it. In the sequence Moisés escaped to the right and won a corner already beaten and taken away by the defense.

Zé Welison hit hard from outside the area and sent it through the left side of the goal.

The corner kicked and the defense took it away. Lion Rebound.

Moisés kicked hard and hit Henrique, with the ball going up and the defense completing for a corner.

Yellow card for Alef Manga, for a foul in the attacking field in Titi.

Substitution at Coritiba: Warley left, injured, and Thonny Anderson entered.

Léo Gamalho was launched in front, took out the goalkeeper and was knocked down, winning the penalty that would be a penalty, but he was offside and the bid was annulled.

Short corner shot to Juninho Capixaba, who tried the move and lost possession when he was disarmed.

In an attempt to cross and the defense of Coxa took it away and for a corner.

On the descent on the right, Warley got the cross and Fabricio Daniel hit over the goal, out, with a lot of danger!

Corner hit the first post and the defense took it to the side. Possession continues with Coxa.

Léo Gamalho received in the middle, hit hard from outside the area and Boeck clapped! On the rebound Alef Manga finished and the defense sent it to a corner!

On the right Matheus Vargas tried the move and won a corner, beaten and taken away by the defense.

Alef Manga was launched on the left, took the back line and crossed for Léo Gamalho to head hard and send it to the back of the goal!

LÉO GAMALHO OPENS THE SCOREBOARD!

FINALLY! Léo Gamalho makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls to the first stage of the match!

A minute of silence is now respected in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

The referee now informs the press in the stadium that within five minutes the ball will roll!

The reflectors start to come back and so the ball will be able to roll if everything keeps getting better!

Couto Pereira is still without energy in some spotlights and the match cannot be started.

At the moment the game – which has not even started – is awaiting the return of all the stadium’s floodlights. Some have stopped working and haven’t come back yet.

Now the Brazilian national anthem and the Paraná anthem are played before the ball rolls!

The players go up to the lawn to start the match!

The round continued earlier today, with Cuiabá beating Avaí 2-1. At the moment, by the same score, São Paulo is beating Atlético-GO. At the same time as this match, América-MG receives Goiás.

The round started yesterday with many games, where Atlético-MG beat Juventude 2-1, Fluminense thrashed Corinthians 4-0, Flamengo beat Santos 2-1, Ceará drew 1-1 with Internacional and Athletico-PR beat Palmeiras 2-0.

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

Now begins the transmission of the match between Coritiba and Fortaleza, valid for the Brazilian Championship!

The referee of the match will have Felipe Lima, with Guilherme Camilo and Celso Silva in the flags. VAR will be led by Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral.

The probable Fortaleza team for the match is: Marcelo Boeck, Landázuri, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Ronald, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Moses and Romero.