Goals and best moments for Coritiba vs Fortaleza in the Brazilian Championship (2-1) | 03/07/2022

Admin 13 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

20:46 an hour ago

Thanks!

Thank you for your audience in this Brasileirão match here at VAVEL Brasil. Stay tuned here for the repercussions of that game. A good night and until next time!

20:45 an hour ago

Upcoming games and standings

Coritiba returns to the field on Sunday (10), at 11 am, when they receive Juventude. Fortaleza will play on Thursday (7), at 9:30 pm, when they visit Estudiantes, for Libertadores. Coritiba, with the victory, rises to 12th position, with 18 points, while Fortaleza is in the lantern, with 10 points.

20:42 an hour ago

GAME OVER

WITH A GOAL AT THE END, THIGH WINS AND FEELING THE SABRO OF VICTORY AGAIN!

20:42 an hour ago

49′ RAFAEL

Capixaba hit from outside the area and Rafael palmed, saving Coxa!

20:42 an hour ago

48′ GOAL OF CORITIBA

The ball went through the middle, passing through the defenders and going to Zé Hugo, who started for the area, had his shirt pulled and was not stopped, getting the cross kick to break the tie!

20:41 an hour ago

48′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO CORITIIIIBAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

IN ADD-ONS ZÉ HUGO SCORES THE GOAL THAT COULD BE CORITIBA’S VICTORY AFTER SIX GAMES ALL LOST!

20:37 an hour ago

45′

Lucas Lima hit hard from outside the area and the ball was in the middle of the goal, for Rafael to punch. And we’ll have another five minutes of added time.

20:34 an hour ago

42′

Yellow for Titi, in celebration of the goal.

20:32 an hour ago

39′ GOAL OF FORTALEZA

In the descent on the left, Romarinho got up in the area, in the right corner, for Habraão to give a little fish and tie the game!

20:31 an hour ago

39′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO FORTALEEEEZAAAAAA

HABRAAM DRAWS THE GAME!

20:30 an hour ago

37′ RED

The referee reviewed the bid in VAR and changed his mind, taking the yellow card and giving the red to Nathan Mendes!

20:28 an hour ago

36′

Yellow for Nathan Mendes, for a sole in Capixaba in midfield.

20:27 an hour ago

34′

Yellow card for Juninho Capixaba, for a foul in midfield.

20:26 an hour ago

33′

On the left, Fortaleza had a corner and crossed in the area, but the defense took it from there.

20:25 an hour ago

32′

Double substitution at Fortaleza: Moisés and Titi left for the entry of Lucas Crispim and Romero.

20:24 an hour ago

32′

Egídio got up in the area and the defense took it away. Thigh rebound.

20:24 an hour ago

31′

Egídio sent for the cake of players in the middle, but the defense took it. Following the game, the defense took another ball for a corner.

20:23 an hour ago

30′

Val went down the right and was knocked down, earning another very dangerous foul for the Lion’s defense!

20:22 an hour ago

29′

In a cross in the area Habraão got the header, but sent it to Rafael!

20:19 an hour ago

27′

Foul hit by Egídio for treás, where Val arrived hitting and stamped the mark.

20:18 an hour ago

29′

Willian Farias, on the right, was taken down by Zé Welison and won a dangerous free kick to lift in the area!

20:14 an hour ago

21′

Double substitution at Coritiba: Thonny Anderson and Fabricio left for Bernardo and Nathan Mendes.

20:08 an hour ago

18′

Lucas Lima hit from outside the area and sent it over the goal.

20:07 an hour ago

19′

Substitution at Coritiba: Diego Porfírio left and Egídio entered.

20:04 2 hours ago

12′

Hercules hit from outside the area and sent it through the right side of the goal, with danger!

19:572 hours ago

4′ RAFAEL

Hercules hit from outside the area and the goalkeeper swiped to the middle of the area. On the rebound Pikachu arrived hitting and sent over the defender!

19:532 hours ago

ROLL THE BALL

Moses makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second leg of the match!

19:532 hours ago

Teams on the field!

The players return to the field to start the second half: Ronald, Matheus Vargas and Vitor Ricardo left for Pikachu, Hercules and Lucas Lima. Alef Manga left Coritiba and Zé Hugo entered.

19:362 hours ago

END OF FIRST TIME

With a goal from Léo Gamalho, Coritiba will beat Fortaleza and take home the three points!

19:352 hours ago

48′

The corner kicked and the defense pushed it away.

19:352 hours ago

48′

Romarinho crossed from the right and won a corner.

19:342 hours ago

48′

Missing hit directly on the goal and straight out, without any danger.

19:332 hours ago

47′

On the left Porfírio was fouled and won a free kick in the area.

19:312 hours ago

45′

We will have four more minutes of added time in the first half. And it came out yellow for Ronald, for taking a dribble and leaving the arm on the striker.

19:282 hours ago

42′

Juninho Capixaba hit the goal and sent it into the hands of the goalkeeper.

19:282 hours ago

41′

At the entrance of the area Val made a foul and received a yellow card, in addition to the danger that could lead to Rafael William’s goal!

19:232 hours ago

36′

Thonny Anderson lifted the ball in the area and the ball was deflected, but Boeck kept it. In the sequence Moisés escaped to the right and won a corner already beaten and taken away by the defense.

19:212 hours ago

35′

Zé Welison hit hard from outside the area and sent it through the left side of the goal.

19:20 2 hours ago

34′

The corner kicked and the defense took it away. Lion Rebound.

19:20 2 hours ago

33′

Moisés kicked hard and hit Henrique, with the ball going up and the defense completing for a corner.

19:19 2 hours ago

32′

Yellow card for Alef Manga, for a foul in the attacking field in Titi.

19:162 hours ago

30′

Substitution at Coritiba: Warley left, injured, and Thonny Anderson entered.

19:11 2 hours ago

23′

Léo Gamalho was launched in front, took out the goalkeeper and was knocked down, winning the penalty that would be a penalty, but he was offside and the bid was annulled.

19:08 2 hours ago

21′

Short corner shot to Juninho Capixaba, who tried the move and lost possession when he was disarmed.

19:07 2 hours ago

21′

In an attempt to cross and the defense of Coxa took it away and for a corner.

19:06 2 hours ago

19′ OUT

On the descent on the right, Warley got the cross and Fabricio Daniel hit over the goal, out, with a lot of danger!

19:05 3 hours ago

15′

Corner hit the first post and the defense took it to the side. Possession continues with Coxa.

19:01 3 hours ago

14′ BOEEECK

Léo Gamalho received in the middle, hit hard from outside the area and Boeck clapped! On the rebound Alef Manga finished and the defense sent it to a corner!

18:503 hours ago

4′

On the right Matheus Vargas tried the move and won a corner, beaten and taken away by the defense.

18:493 hours ago

2′ GOAL OF CORITIBA

Alef Manga was launched on the left, took the back line and crossed for Léo Gamalho to head hard and send it to the back of the goal!

18:483 hours ago

2′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO CORITIIIIBAAAAAA

LÉO GAMALHO OPENS THE SCOREBOARD!

18:463 hours ago

ROLL THE BALL

FINALLY! Léo Gamalho makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls to the first stage of the match!

18:453 hours ago

One minute of silence

A minute of silence is now respected in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

18:413 hours ago

There will be game!

The referee now informs the press in the stadium that within five minutes the ball will roll!

18:403 hours ago

Energy coming back!

The reflectors start to come back and so the ball will be able to roll if everything keeps getting better!

18:19 3 hours ago

and we follow

Couto Pereira is still without energy in some spotlights and the match cannot be started.

18:034 hours ago

Blackout

At the moment the game – which has not even started – is awaiting the return of all the stadium’s floodlights. Some have stopped working and haven’t come back yet.

17:584 hours ago

hymns

Now the Brazilian national anthem and the Paraná anthem are played before the ball rolls!

17:574 hours ago

teams in the field

The players go up to the lawn to start the match!

17:444 hours ago

Brasileirão – part 2

The round continued earlier today, with Cuiabá beating Avaí 2-1. At the moment, by the same score, São Paulo is beating Atlético-GO. At the same time as this match, América-MG receives Goiás.

17:424 hours ago

Brasileirão – part 1

The round started yesterday with many games, where Atlético-MG beat Juventude 2-1, Fluminense thrashed Corinthians 4-0, Flamengo beat Santos 2-1, Ceará drew 1-1 with Internacional and Athletico-PR beat Palmeiras 2-0.

17:354 hours ago

Heating

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

17:304 hours ago

Fortress climbed!

17:254 hours ago

Coritiba climbed!

17:204 hours ago

Welcome!

Now begins the transmission of the match between Coritiba and Fortaleza, valid for the Brazilian Championship!

17:154 hours ago

How and where to watch Coritiba vs Fortaleza live

In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Coritiba vs Fortaleza will be broadcast live on the Premiere pay-per view channel.

17:104 hours ago

When is the game Coritiba vs Fortaleza and how to follow LIVE?

17:055 hours ago

Arbitration

The referee of the match will have Felipe Lima, with Guilherme Camilo and Celso Silva in the flags. VAR will be led by Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral.

17:005 hours ago

Probable Stronghold

The probable Fortaleza team for the match is: Marcelo Boeck, Landázuri, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Ronald, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Moses and Romero.

16:555 hours ago

Probable Cortitiba

The probable Coritiba for the match is: Rafael Willian, Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Egídio; Willian Farias, Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Neilton, Alef Manga and Leo Gamalho.

16:505 hours ago

embezzlement

16:455 hours ago

Classification

16:405 hours ago

How does Fortaleza arrive?

16:355 hours ago

How does Coritiba arrive?

16:305 hours ago

Welcome!

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

With a 98% chance of access, Cruzeiro opens 14 points for 5th place in Série B | cruise

Cruzeiro ended the 16th round of Série B of the Championship with a 14-point advantage …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved