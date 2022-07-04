Gui Santos starts the Warriors in the loss to the Lakers | nba

The Golden State Warriors were surpassed on Sunday night by the Los Angeles Lakers by 100 to 77. The match marked the second participation of Gui Santos in the San Francisco team, current NBA champions. The Brazilian was “drafted” in the last week and now tries to establish himself with one of the options of coach Steve Kerr for the new season of the League. The game played at the Warriors’ home at the Chase Center is part of the franchise’s preparation for the so-called “California Classics”.

Golden State’s scorer with 23 points in his debut against the Sacramento Kings, Gui Santos couldn’t keep the same score this Sunday. Once again selected among the holders, the Brazilian added 7 points in 24 minutes of action. He also had two assists and two rebounds.

Some of the League’s current champions were related to the game. Kuminga, Quinndary Weatherspoon, James Wiseman were on the bench, while Moses Moody was among the starters alongside Gui Santos.

The Brazilian should return to defend the Warriors in two days, on Tuesday, when the franchise will face the Miami Heat in another pre-season test for the Salt Lake City Summer League 2022.

It is worth noting that the Brazilian player, who played last season for Minas Tênis Clube, is not yet guaranteed in the Warriors’ main team, along with stars Stephan Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and others. As Gui was chosen in the 55th position of the Draft, there is still no contract defined. But the young man’s rights belong to the San Francisco team.

This weekend’s games were part of the California Classic 2022, preparatory friendlies for the Summer League, which will take place between July 7th and 17th in Las Vegas. These clashes will serve as a showcase for Golden State to decide on the future of the young talent.

The 20-year-old winger was chosen by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the draft last Thursday. Gui Santos is the 16th Brazilian to be drafted in the NBA and the 4th to play for the California team, after Anderson Varejão, Leandrinho Barbosa and Scott Machado.

02.07 – Sacramento Kings 86 x 68 Golden State Warriors

03.07 – Los Angeles Lakers100 x 77 Golden State Warriors

Salt Lake City Summer League 2022

05.07 – Golden State Warriors x Miami Heat / 4pm (Brasilia time)

NBA 2k23 Summer League 2022