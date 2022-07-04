Lobinho is a Telegram game that can be played with groups of friends in the messaging application. Next, learn how to play wolf on Telegram for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

The Wolf’s Game werewolf) on Telegram is accessed with the help of the @werewolfbot bot, which in turn acts as the “match” moderator. The players’ goal is to find out who the werewolves are before ordinary citizens are murdered. After the tutorial on how to play Wolf on Telegram, learn more about how the game works.

How to play the wolf game on Telegram

Create or open a Telegram group; Tap on the group name and go to “Add Members”; Search for the bot @werewolfbot and tap on the first result. He should be named “Werewolf Moderator”. Tap “Yes” to confirm”; Return to the group’s home screen and type “/startgame” (without quotes); Tap “Join” to join the game. The other participants in the group also need to press the same button; Tap “Start” and wait for all friends to join the room.

Add the bot @werewolfbot to play wolf on Telegram (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. The match will start 30 seconds after a minimum number of participants are in the wolf game chat. To access the list of available commands, type “/“ and select an option to interact with the bot.

Wolf game objectives on Telegram

The Wolf’s game on Telegram takes place in a small village haunted by werewolves. As soon as the game starts, the bot distributes a role to each player, which can be a common citizen of the village, a thief, a cupid, a werewolf, among others.

Playing werewolf on Telegram follows a mechanic similar to other roguelike games, such as Among Us and First Class. The main objective of the survivors is to point out which players are the bad guys (including werewolves) before the bad guys murder the common villagers. Villains must kill citizens without getting caught.

Each player receives a different role that is informed in a private chat by the bot @werewolfbot. The last player or group to stay alive wins the wolf game.