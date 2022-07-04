If you are an indecisive person, you probably want to learn how to put two pictures on whatsapp profile to resolve this situation and have one less thing to choose from. Although the messenger doesn’t have a native image editor, that’s not a problem: just merge the images on another platform and then upload it as a profile picture.

Regardless of the reason, know that all the steps are very quick and practical, especially since we will be using Instagram as an editor to merge the images. Check below for more details!

1. Join the two images

In this first step, what you can do is join the two images using an editor of your choice. For this example, we will use Instagram.

Open Instagram on your phone and create a Story normally; Then click on “Layout” on the left menu. This will allow you to join the images in a more simplified way; Select a split screen layout and take a photo or load the camera image to fill the left and right photo; Create a Story as usual on Instagram, but select a split-screen layout (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Adjust the position of the images and tap the “Confirm” icon in the center of the screen. Keep in mind that the WhatsApp photo has a square shape, so try to position the photos already thinking about the crop; Instead of publishing the Story, tap the “Three dots” icon in the top right corner and select “Save”. At this point, if you no longer want to make any edits, you can close Instagram and discard the post. Adjust the images in a format closer to the square and save the result to your gallery (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

2. Change your profile picture

With the image saved in your gallery, you can now upload it as your WhatsApp profile picture.