How to watch the Brasileirão Série C classic?

Credit: Disclosure/Remo Official Facebook

There’s a classic this Sunday for the Brasileirão Série C. At 17:00, Remo x Paysandu make another edition of Re-Pa, the great derby of Pará, valid for the 13th round of the competition. Fans will show you how to watch the game.

Remo x Paysandu will be broadcast by DAZn and DSports. These are some of the options that those interested in watching Serie C can use to watch this Sunday’s match.

With 17 points, Remo is 11th in Serie C, two points behind the G-8. The remist team has been without a win for three games in the competition and is reaching a decisive moment in which it has to add points to have a chance to finish classified for the next phase.

Without Brenner, coach Gerson Gusmão will have the chance to debut Leandro Carvalho, but he disputes a spot in the attack with Netto. There is still the doubt in the middle, between Erick Flores and Paraíba. The rest of the team should not be moved in relation to the duel with Figueirense.

Paysandu has a completely different situation and expectations for the round. Vice-leader, with 22 points, Papão da Curuzu can take the top of the table at the end of the round, but for this he has to beat his great rival and hope Mirassol stumbles against Atlético-CE.

In attack, Márcio Fernandes’ main doubt for the derby remains. Marcelo Toscano and Darnlei dispute the place in the offensive command, while in the midfield, the dispute is between Serginho and João Vieira. Igor Carvalho, even though he has recovered from injury, is banned.

Check out the probable lineups of Remo vs Paysandu

rowing

Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Daniel Felipe, Marlon and Leonan; Marciel, Anderson Uchôa and Erick Flores (Paraíba); Netto (Leandro Carvalho), Vanilson and Fernandinho

Technician: Gerson Gusmão

paysandu

Thiago Coelho; Leandro Silva, Lucas Costa, Genílson and Patrick Brey; Serginho (João Vieira), Mikael and José Aldo; Marcelo Toscano (Darnlei), Robinho and Marlon

Technician: Márcio Fernandes