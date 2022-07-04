In Fluminense’s live, Fred plays with the future: “I’m going to become a bugle” | fluminense

Amid the actions of Fluminense in the week of Fred’s farewell, shirt 9 made a live on the club’s Instagram this Monday. The tricolor idol’s first guest was defender Nino, who spoke with the striker via video call. In addition to him, Rafael Sóbis, Gum, Thiago Neves and fans also participated in the “review” and recalled remarkable stories of the player’s career.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In the video, shirt 9 played with the post-career, but stated that he intends to continue in the world of football after hanging up his boots. Also, Fred made a point of pointing out that he was joking when he talked about trespassing on the field. “There was the King of Stories making fun. Don’t do it for me and Fluminense, otherwise I’ll feel internally guilty”, said the player, who also stressed the team’s title chance.

1 of 5 Fred and Nino live on Fluminense’s Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Fred and Nino live on Fluminense’s Instagram — Photo: Reproduction

– I thought a lot about this decision, and Paula (Fred’s wife) decided. I’ll stop. I will become a bugler. In football I have to be – said Fred.

In a relaxed tone, Sóbis said that Fred should have already stopped playing because he had been “in the way for about three years” and joked with the fact that shirt 9 had tried to climb into the stands in the match against Corinthians, last Saturday, when Fred scored Fluminense’s fourth goal.

2 of 5 Fred and Rafael Sobis in action for Fluminense — Photo: Matheus Andrade / Photocamera Fred and Rafael Sobis in action for Fluminense — Photo: Matheus Andrade / Photocamera

– I was seeing the end of the game, what a beautiful thing. Just you stupid, wanting to open the stadium, thinking it’s Moses? (Laughter) How nice to see the Maraca full – said Sóbis.

The former player recalled the lack of structure at the club at the time, but stated that the group was happy in simplicity.

– Structure was pretty bad, I took a shower. We spent six, seven hours at the club and were happy. It invaded Abel’s room, threw things around… We had so little, but we were so happy.

The live also had moments of emotion. In his participation, Gum confided that Fred did not want to leave Fluminense in 2016, but that he accepted to go to Atlético-MG to “not cause a riot”. The statement left shirt 9 visibly moved.

– I was one of the guys who kept something private about you for many years. Remember there in Chapecó, getting on the bus, a week before they sold you, you opened your heart to a private friend and said: “I’ll have to leave, the guys want to sell me”. I was honored that you told me, but I suffered because I knew you didn’t want to leave. Few people know this. I had to have the same feeling of pain and keep it because I couldn’t express that it would be bad.

– You agreed to leave so as not to cause a riot, you preferred to leave Fluminense alone rather than cause a riot, because Fluminense would not gain anything from it. I suffered a lot, because when you left, you were criticized a lot for it, but I couldn’t express it because it was your private thing. People need to know the truth, you never wanted to leave,” Gum said.

3 of 5 Fred gets emotional with Gum’s statement — Photo: Reproduction Fred gets emotional with Gum’s statement — Photo: Reproduction

In a farewell rhythm, Fred doesn’t hide his desire to feel the affection of the fans up close at the moment of goodbye. In the live, shirt 9 declared that he would like to go to Laranjeiras after the match against Ceará, but highlighted that the action is unfeasible due to restrictions in place.

Fred also said that he would like to make a commemorative game between the 2009 and 2012 Flu squads, but declared that Maracanã cannot give up the stadium: “We are having difficulty doing that, he declared. of the ticket load for the match against Ceará.

– Mário is looking at this (increase ticket load), he is talking to the president of Ceará. It’s more their issue than ours. Mario is waiting for some position, he is giving his life to happen

This Monday, the club starts the “Fred week” and prepares daily surprises until Saturday, when the Maracanã will be packed and full of programs before and after the match.

The complete schedule is a “state secret” in Laranjeiras, even for employees. But some actions have already started over the weekend through social networks, such as remembering remarkable goals from shirt 9 – the 200th goal of his career, on a bicycle over Coritiba, was the first posted on video –, or leaving Fred as “adm” from Fluminense’s official Instagram account.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Previously, Fluminense had also launched a website dedicated to the idol, with numbers, stories, photos, wallpapers and official products. The making of special souvenir tickets for the game is announced.

On Saturday, Fluminense prepares a day full of programs. Events inside the Maracanã will begin as soon as the stadium gates open in the afternoon, usually two hours before the match – so it will be important to arrive early this time. And after the final whistle, there will also be a final moment to mark the fans’ farewell with their idol. As it is the only post-game attraction, there is a risk of an eventual stumble “putting water on the beer”. But, if that is the case, internally there is hope that the tricolors will have the understanding that “the heart will have to speak louder”.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧