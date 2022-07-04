In the sights of three clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo postpones his return to United for ‘family reasons’; see backstage

According to ESPN, Manchester United gave Cristiano Ronaldo permission to postpone his return to the club for ‘family reasons’

Cristiano Ronaldo will not train as Manchester United on Monday (04) after the club give permission for the star to postpone his re-performance for ‘family reasons’according to sources confirmed to the ESPN.

Athletes who played for their national teams are expected for pre-season in Carrington.

This group of players was given an extra week off by coach Erik ten Hag for having played for their countries in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, had his period extended. The team should fly next Friday (08) for the start of its pre-season tour, passing through Thailand and Australia.

The absence of Portuguese arises after sources confirmed to the ESPN that the ace communicated to the managers at Old Trafford that he wants to leave the club in this European window. CR7, who scored 24 goals last season, is determined to continue playing in the Champions League, and remains doubtful about United’s ambition to compete for the main trophies on the calendar.

Sources told the ESPN what Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are among those interested.

Manchester United insist Ronaldo is not for sale and that they ‘want and hope’ he will be part of Ten Hag’s squad for the season.

The Dutch manager has shifted his target in the market to signing a versatile striker rather than a striker this window, particularly after losing Darwin Nunez for the Liverpool. Also being without Cristiano Ronaldo would only Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options for attack.

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN that the Manchester United hope to complete the signing of Tyrell Malacia still on Monday.

The left-back is in Carrington for the second part of the medical before leaving the Feyenoord. The 22-year-old is set to become Ten Hag’s first signing and is expected to be part of the squad that leaves for Bangkok on Friday.