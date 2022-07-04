Israel likely responsible for killing journalist, says US

Investigations into the death of Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, have not come to a definitive conclusion.

The US Department of State said in a statement on Monday (4.Jul.2022) that the Israel Defense Forces “were probably responsible” for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked at the television station Al Jazeera. According to the US government, however, it is not possible to say whether there was an intention to kill.

The investigation into the case, conducted by independent examiners and supervised by the USSC (US Security Coordination), did not reach a definitive conclusion. The projectile that hit Abu Akleh would have been badly damaged, making analysis difficult.

“The USSC found no reason to believe that [a morte] was intentional, but rather the result of tragic circumstances during a military operation led by Israeli forces against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.“, the statement said.

Abu Akleh worked as a correspondent for the television station Al Jazeera since 1997 and has become a reference in the Arabian Peninsula for its expertise in covering regional conflicts, including the 2nd Intifada – a Palestinian uprising against the repression of the Israeli government between 2000 and 2005.

Akleh died on May 11 while covering the entry of Israeli troops into the city, during an Israeli Army operation in Jenin, in the northern West Bank. She wore a bulletproof vest with the word press (English press). The equipment is used to identify media professionals in conflict coverage.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas blamed Israel for the journalist’s death.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said:seem likely” what “armed Palestinians […] have been responsible” by death, according to the axios.