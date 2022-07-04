It went viral: Gabigol and Felipão have different receptions, and Fred shows that there are eternal relationships | football

Certain relationships are forever. Others come to an end, but wanting well remains. There are also those who, from so much wear and tear, the relationship ends up shaken. And the weekend round of Brazilian football showed all these cases – and then some.

Take for example Gabigol and Santos. That successful courtship of a few years ago today boils down to fights and teasing. very different is the affection between Felipão and Palmeiras, even after the end of the marriage. Even between Lisca and Vasco, who had a brief romance, there is a mutual respect.

Gabigol celebrates Flamengo's winning goal over Santos

Now, nothing is comparable to the link between Fred and Fluminense. On the eve of retirement, the striker lived a true apotheosis at Maracanã – in a honeymoon that is still alive 13 years after the beginning of the marriage.

Fred in his moment of apotheosis at Maracanã

Fred and Fluminense need no comment. After so many years, the relationship continues like this, as we saw in tricolor rout over Corinthians:

Fred celebrates Fluminense’s victory and goal scored with the fans

On Fluminense adm day, Fred reveals dream and appeals to Ceará

After the apotheosis, the declaration of love:

“When I didn’t believe in myself, our fans believed, held my hand”

Fred breaks down in tears after scoring the 199th goal with the Fluminense shirt: “If someone were to write a script, it wouldn’t be so perfect”

And it’s not just Fred that the Flu fans matched. The philosophy of the time in Laranjeiras is very clear.

Felipe and Palmeiras…

Another case of mutual affection after long years. The difference here is that Felipão, now at Athletico, is on one side, and Palmeiras on the other. Nothing that causes embarrassment. On the contrary…

Palmeiras players show affection for Felipão before the match against Athletico-PR

Detail for Dudu’s hug

And look what Felipão gave, huh…

This one has already become routine: just Gabigol reappears in Vila Belmiro and we’ll have a script with curses, provocations and… goals. This weekend was no different.

The forward revealed on the bench started on the bench but had time to:

make the goal of victory over Santos and put this one in the celebration:

Gabigol celebrates Flamengo’s victory over Santos

fell out with 19 seconds on the field

Gabigol and Zanocelo get weird and receive a yellow card

Remember a little bit of this history of (more) slaps and (less) kisses

Law of the ex: Check out Gabigol’s goals for Flamengo against Santos

But not every ex has the same vibe in the Village. Marinho made the good neighbor policy.

“Santos took me to a high level, and I’m at Flamengo today for everything I’ve lived here. I’m very grateful to Santos and for everything he’s done in my life”

Marinho celebrates Flamengo’s victory over Santos and is self-critical: “I know I can show more”

A relationship that, despite being recent, is unshakable takes place in Minas Gerais. Hulk and Atlético-MG seem made for each other.

And the attacker has the recipe for success:

“Success is like rent, we have to pay it every day”

Hulk talks about redemption after missed penalty: “Success is like rent”

It’s okay that Hulk left his in Galo’s victory over Juventude. But what he did on Sasha’s goal, what decided the game, was nothing.

Lisca and Vasco didn’t have such an intense relationship. The relationship ended prematurely. But some affection remained. The coach debuted for Sport precisely against the former club, and there were caresses.

Lisca receives the caress of Vasco fans

If you didn’t understand the sign above, we’ll explain. After having to go to court to be able to use Maracanã, managed by Flamengo and Fluminense, the Vasco fans made several provocations to rivals.

In some cases, he touched on a theme very dear to Sport, rival of the day, to provoke Flamengo:

