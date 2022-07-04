It will weigh in your pocket: iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB must be the most expensive cell phone ever released by Apple

In May we already saw that the prices of the iPhone 14 line should be more expensive compared to the current generation. Today another source is reinforcing this possibility, indicating values ​​for all models, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which must be the most expensive cell phone ever released by Apple.

















As reported by leaker @TheGalox_ from Twitter, prices for the iPhone 14 series should start with the following values: For comparison purposes, the iPhone 13 is a minimum of $699 in the US, so all models are expected to be $100 more expensive in the 2022 generation.

iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone 14 Pro Max – A16 Bionic

– 6.1 | 6.7 inch 120hz Amoled Display

– 12/48/12 cameras

– 128/256/512/1TB storage & 8gb ram

– 3,200 | 4,323mah battery

– Always On Display

– Face ID

– iOS 16 $1099 | $1199 pic.twitter.com/roMxY8cBmd — Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 28, 2022

But the leaker revealed even more. According to him, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB, which should be the most complete version of the smartphone, should cost US$ 1,699 or about R$ 9 thousand in direct conversion. However, the price escalation is not starting in 2022, as the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max (the most expensive available) was $1,199, while the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max is $1,599. This price increase should have a huge impact in countries like Brazil, where iPhones have the highest prices in the world.

















It is worth remembering that a survey has already indicated that the prices of Apple cell phones have risen 80% in 14 years and the situation tends to worsen, considering the current crisis in the supply of components, which increases general prices due to high demand and low production in the industry. . Sources also indicate that Apple may adopt a subscription system for the iPhone in the United States, making its smartphones more affordable for those who cannot pay the full amount in a single purchase.

