‘It’s all of us work’, says Cara Delevingne on trans rights | queer

The model Dear Delevingne

29, posed for the August issue of the magazine British Vogue

in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Pride in London, alongside 11 other LGBTQIAP+ personalities from the world of fashion, art and activism, such as the actress Cynthia Erivo

and the drag queen Gottmik

. In the magazine interview, Cara stated that “trans rights and women’s rights – they’re all human rights” and that it’s “all of us’s job” to enforce them.

She added that the fight for LGBT+ rights is not just limited to people in the community: “It’s not about ‘Oh, it’s not my job because I’m not part of the community’.

In a video released by the magazine, the model stated that while she was growing up, there was not much queer representation. “I didn’t see many people like me. I’m so grateful to be able to be one of those people who represent [hoje em dia].

Cara Delevingne, who considers herself pansexual, also said that she has never officially ‘come out’, but that the desire to express her love publicly has made her speak openly about her sexuality.

“I never left [‘do armário’] really. In fact, I decided I was tired of being ‘in the closet’, I was tired of being ashamed of who I loved and who I was. […] Love is love, you should be able to love whoever you want.”