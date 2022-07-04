Ituano vs Cruzeiro: see the probable lineups for the Serie B match

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luvannor should receive a new opportunity among Cruzeiro holders

Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Ituano with a training session this Monday morning (4th), at Toca da Raposa II. The teams will face each other this Tuesday (5th), at 19:00, at the Novelli Jnior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo, in a postponed duel of the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Rafa Silva will also be absent for this match. The attacker has not trained in recent days and is still being handed over to the medical department because of a discomfort in his right foot.

On the other hand, coach Paulo Pezzolano can count on the return of defender Eduardo Brock and midfielder Willian Oliveira to the starting lineup. Due to the sequence of exhausting games, the two players were spared from the clash against Vila no Mineiro.

Therefore, the Cruise must be scaled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Junior, Luvannor and Edu.

Ituano

For the second time in a row, Ituano has the entire squad at its disposal in the national competition. There are no athletes suspended for the third yellow card or injured. However, coach Mazola Junior’s only doubt is Pacheco.

In pain, the midfielder was replaced in the victory by 2 to 0 against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, last Tuesday (28). He also did not play in the 2-1 defeat to Cricima, at home, on Saturday (2).

Therefore, Ituano should go to the field against Cruzeiro with maximum strength in the 3-5-2 tactical scheme. The probable roster of Galo has Pegorari; Bernardo, Rafael Pereira and Lucas Dias; Crdoba (Pacheco), Caque, Kaio, Gerson Magro and Roberto; Rafael Elias and Aylon.