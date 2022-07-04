James Cameron does not know if he will continue as director of the next films

The filmmaker said that the decision will come from the performance of “Avatar: The Path of Water”, the second film in the franchise

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 7/4/2022 at 10:26 am – Updated at 10:35 am

Despite the great enthusiasm for “Avatar: The Way of Water”, James Cameron revealed in his recent interview with the magazine empire who doesn’t know if he will continue to direct the fourth and fifth films in the franchise. According to him, everything will depend on the performance of the sequel scheduled for December this year (2022).

“The ‘Avatar’ movies themselves are kind of all-consuming”vented Cameron. “I have other things that I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think over time — I don’t know if after three or after four — I’m going to want to hand the baton to a director I trust to take over, so I can do other things.” who also interested. Or maybe not. I don’t know”he added.

The plot of “Avatar: The Way of Water” will feature the returns of Jake (Sam Worthington) and neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in the role of parents and living in a place totally unknown to them. This is because in the initial plot, the lives of Sullys is interrupted when the RDA mining operation returns to Pandora, forcing Jake to take the family to “what is seen as a safe haven” on the reef.

In addition to the duo, the film also features the returns of Sigourney Weaver (“Alien” franchise) and Stephen Lang (“Mortal Engines”). Kate Winslet (“Titanic”), CCH Pounder (“The orphan”), Dileep Rao (“The Origin”) and Joel David Moore (“Swamp Terror”) complete the production’s cast.

Jack Champion also joins the cast as the adopted son of Jake, Javier Socorrobetter known as spider in the story, a human child who grew up on pandora. Nonetheless, neytiri he can only see the boy as one of those who destroyed his home and killed his father.

Another novelty revealed by the director James Cameronis that “Avatar 2” will not need glasses for those who are going to watch it in 3D, thanks to a new three-dimensional laser system, created by the company Christie Digital.

But before that, the filmmaker told his intention to release “Avatar 3” in December 2024, “Avatar 4” in 2026 and “Avatar 5” in 2028. According to him, the titles would be “Avatar: The Way of Water”, ” Avatar: The Seed Bearer”, “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider” and “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa”, respectively.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters nationwide on December 16.

