Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Actress’ Lawyers Call for Trial Verdict to Be Overturned | Pop & Art

Actress Amber Heard’s team of lawyers has requested that the judgment against her in the case of defamation with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, be completely annulled, according to information from “The Guardian”.

Amber and Depp, who were married between 2015 and 2017, were suing each other for defamation. After six weeks of trial, jurors ordered the actress to pay $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million. Depp was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million.

Heard said in a 43-page memo that the jury’s verdict should be overturned, as well as more than R$10 million in damages, on the grounds that there was not enough evidence.

The actress, represented by attorney Elaine Bredehoft in the lawsuit, argues that it is untrue that Depp lost her role in “Pirates of the Caribbean” because of her article in the “Washington Post.”

In 2018, Amber wrote a statement for the newspaper in which she says she is a “survivor of domestic violence”. She did not name Depp, but the actor’s lawyers said the actress was referring to him.

According to Amber’s attorney, in a motion filed Friday, Depp “proceeded only on a theory of defamation by implication, abandoning any claims that Heard’s statements were actually false.”

In the motion, the actress stated that the compensation of R$ 10 million was excessive and also questioned the information of one of the jurors in the process. According to her, the person would not have been born in 1945, as recorded in the court.

The juror, identified in the lawsuit as “Juror 15,” “clearly was born after 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970,” the motion reads.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether ‘Juror 15’ actually received a subpoena for jury service and was properly examined by the court to serve on the jury.”

The court is required to verify the identity of jurors, but in this case, “it appears that their identity could not be verified,” the motion added.

Judge Penney Azcarate has indicated that she is not willing to schedule more hearings in the case. At the last legal meeting, on June 24, Azcarate placed the final sentence on the court record after Bredehoft requested further hearings.