Journalist analyzes what to expect from the steering wheel

Carlos Eduardo Mansur predicts midfielder adding both in attack and defense

According to journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur, from Grupo Globo, Flamengo was right to hire midfielder Arturo Vidal. For the analyst, the Chilean will play as a second midfielder, adding both in defense and attack:

— Due to the way Dorival usually set up their teams, always leaning towards a 4-3-3, with a more fixed midfielder and two in front, one with more output than the other, I imagine Vidal as a second man ahead of this one. more fixed player. He knows how to defend and attack. In that position, I think he has the possibility of having a big technical impact, but it will depend on what he will have around him – analyzed Mansur.

The commentator also highlighted that Flamengo has to be careful not to have too many players over 30 years old in the squad. In addition to Vidal, Rubro-Negro now has Diego Alves, Diego Ribas, Filipe Luís, David Luiz, Bruno Henrique, Santos, Marinho, Pablo and Everton Ribeiro as some of the veterans.

— Although I think it comes in a good condition to compete, I think it’s important for Flamengo not to have a very large accumulation of players over 30 years old in this structure around it. Technically, it has the ability to have a lot of impact,” concluded Carlos Eduardo.

As he is coming from Europe (Internazionale de Milan), the Chilean midfielder will only be able to play from the 18th. He is expected in Rio de Janeiro this week to perform and start training. Until then, Flamengo focuses on the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, where they will face Tolima, next Wednesday (6), at 21:30 (Brasilia time). A simple tie guarantees the ranking of the Most Wanted.