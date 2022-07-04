Just like Marvel, DC also has big names in cinema involved in many controversies

Both Marvel and DC are going through a difficult time when it comes to the names involved in their blockbusters in theaters. Actors, directors, producers and other professionals are or have been at the center of various controversies, such as aggression, harassment, controversial statements and inappropriate behavior at work. See below the stories that have given rise to talk about the stars of DC.

Ezra Miller involved in several controversies

Photo: R7 montage/Disclosure Warner Bros. Pictures/Hawaii Police

The interpreter of the hero Flash has been constantly appearing in the news for getting involved in the most varied controversies. In one of them, he got into a fight in a bar in Hawaii, USA. The actor was arrested twice, in the case of the bar and in another fight with a local resident. TMZ released a video in which Miller says the person he had a fight with at the bar made Nazi statements. In another case, he was accused of assaulting and psychologically manipulating a couple’s daughter. The young woman is currently 18 years old, but according to her parents, she would have been involved with the actor since she was 12.

Due to the controversy, the website Deadline says that sources from Warner Bros. Pictures reported that the actor is expected to be dropped from the role of The Flash following the release of the hero’s first solo film, which is expected to take place in 2023.

Amber Heard loses lawsuit to Johnny Depp

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure/CP

The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was certainly one of the most high-profile cases of the year around the world. The actress, who plays the character Mera in DC, lost the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp and will have to pay 15 million dollars, more than R$ 70 million, in compensation to her ex-husband.

The lawsuit was filed by Depp over an article published in the Washington Post in 2018 in which Amber, without naming Depp, claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence. A source close to the production of the Aquaman sequel revealed to Just Jared that the actress may have her scenes deleted from the film.

Ray Fisher denounces racism and abusive behavior

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure/CP

The actor, interpreter of the character Cyborg, made several accusations against the production of the movie Justice League. Fisher said in an interview with Forbes in 2020 that he witnessed racist speeches and attitudes: “The decision makers who participated in these racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg and the current president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich.”

The actor says he also noticed some coded notes that tried to hide the racist decisions. In addition, he reveals that the film purposely went through a “whitening” in its cast, with several black actors having their participation reduced or cut.

Director Joss Whedon accused of abuse and inappropriate behavior

Director Joss Whedon, who took over the filming of Justice League after the departure of Zack Snyder, was also the target of accusations from some of the members of the overproduction. Ray Fisher accused the filmmaker of being abusive and unprofessional, in addition to claiming that changes made by Whedon in the film were decided after racist conversations with Warner executives. Gal Gadot also accused the director of inappropriate posture. The actress revealed that Whedon threatened to end her career after protests against the depiction of Wonder Woman in the director’s view.

Whedon responded to the allegations to New York Magazine, saying the script was modified because some things didn’t make sense and criticizing the film’s casting. Whedon denied allegations that he threatened actors and said he had never worked with such a rude cast.

Director Brett Ratner accused of harassment











Photo: Montage CP/Disclosure Warner B. Pictures/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images North America/AFP/CP

Filmmaker and producer Brett Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment by several famous names such as Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge and Elliot Page. The executive denies the allegations, but was dropped from the production of Wonder Woman 1984. After rumors that Gal Gadot would not be able to continue in the role if Brett followed in the project, the actress explained in an interview that he had already been cut even before the story began. leak and that the feeling of “we can’t work with him anymore” was collective in the team.

Gal Gadot’s statements spark controversy

Photo: Reproduction/CP

Born in Israel, Gal Gadot caused controversy when she published a publication talking about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. “Israel deserves to live as a free country and a safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same,” she wrote. On the web, the use of the term “neighbors” to talk about Palestinians has generated controversy. The actress even closed the comment area of ​​the publication. The actress also did mandatory military service in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Jared Leto crossed the line to become the Joker?

Photo: Playback / Youtube / CP





The actor is known for using unconventional methods to immerse himself in his characters. During the filming of Suicide Squad, Jared sent out bizarre things to his co-stars, like a love letter to Margot Robbie, the Harley Quinn, with a live mouse in a box. Other names in the cast said that he didn’t get out of the role even when recording stopped. Jared had to deny other rumours, such as sending used condoms as a “gift”: “I haven’t crossed any lines and it’s not up to anyone on the internet to draw those lines. At the end of the day I’m an artist.”