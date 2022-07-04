“Just sign…”; Pablo Marí’s situation has an unusual twist and Arsenal makes a “small” request to release ex-Mengão as soon as possible

Flamengo got three straight wins and the confidence increased considerably in the Vulture’s Nest. Now, the total focus is on the game against Tolima, this Wednesday (6), for the second game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América. As they won away from home by 1 x 0, Mengão has the advantage of any draw.

Off the field, day to day is cheered up in Mengão. Arturo Vidal should be announced today (4th) and Luis Henrique, a former Botafogo striker, is in very advanced negotiations to arrive on loan. Most Wanted should bring in two or three more players. On social media, the situation of defender Pablo Marí fell like a “bomb”.

According to information in the European press, the Arsenal want 6 million euros (R$ 33.4 million at the current price) to release the Spanish defender permanently. The news was first anticipated by the journalist Nicolò Schira . The player is not in the plans of the English club, who want to sell him in this transfer window.

The red-black fans understand that it is a golden chance to

repatriate the gringo and, thus, put an end to practically all the problems in defense. Marí had an intense stint at Flamengo, where he won several titles in 2019 and soon caught the attention of Arsenal the following year.

In all, Rubro-Negro pocketed around R$ 55.7 million from the sale of the defender. The player prefers to continue in European football, but he doesn’t have offers from big teams and, therefore, a new flamengo attempt could make Pablo Marí change his mind, not least because he was a great success here.