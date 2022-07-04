Kate Walsh says there is a possibility of returning to Grey’s Anatomy

In a recent interview, the actress Kate Walsh commented that there are some chances that her character, Addison Montgomery, will appear at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital again, even if her return is not 100% confirmed, nor set.

Read more: Learn more about the new member of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy

“There is a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’ve been talking a little bit about possibly coming back for something, but I don’t know yet…“, commented the actress during the interview with CheatSheet.

However, she went on to say, “I just know there will be huge things, there’s a lot in store for the next season, a lot of changes and a lot of new beginnings, with different places to go.“.

Should the return actually occur, the actress will return shortly after giving the air of her grace in season 18, providing an interaction and closure between Addison and Meredith Gray after the passing of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11.

Additionally, for those unaware, the character has also owned a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, which is titled “Private Practice”, which ended in mid-2013.

Grey’s Anatomy began its exhibition in 2005, which follows the routine of a certain group of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. The work was developed by Shonda Rhimes, including, it already has more than 360 episodes, starring actress Ellen Pompeo.

For those who want to follow the Grey’s Anatomy series, but have no idea where to find it, just access some platforms such as Prime Video, GloboPlay and Star+.