Lena Headey wasn’t the only one eliminated from Thor: Love and Thunder — check out other cameos cut from the movie – Movie News

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the Marvel movie opens on July 7.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel’s fourth film about the god of thunder, hits theaters on July 7. Taika Waititi directs and Chris Hemsworth stars as the superhero of Asgard. The film features the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who is now a carrier of Mjölnir.

The film became one of the shortest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a few years ago, lasting approximately two hours. But this is the result of removing a lot of material. Among the things that didn’t make it into the cut were cameos from two Marvel characters.

Christian Bale, who plays the villainous Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, said in an interview that both the Grandmaster and Eitiri, the roles of Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were removed from the final cut. “I worked with Peter Dinklage, who is not in the final film, but I got to work with him. He is fantastic. I worked with Jeff Goldblum, who is also not in the final film,” says the actor.

“As you can see, a lot of things ended up on the editing room floor, even though they were beautiful and shiny things,” he adds.

Goldblum made his MCU debut with Thor: Ragnarok as the Grandmaster, ruler of Sakaar and fan of gladiator fights like the one that pitted the god of thunder against the Hulk. Peter Dinklage, on the other hand, first appeared in the franchise in Avengers: Infinity War.

Eitiri is the king of the dwarves, a race of great blacksmiths native to the kingdom of Nidavellir. It was he who built the Stormbreaker for Thor, the weapon the superhero fought with after the destruction of Mjölnir on Ttime: Ragnarok in the hands of Hela.

These two aren’t the only characters cut from the plot. Lena Headey also had a role in the film which was cut and for which her former agency sued her for $1.5 million. The actress, who played Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, was sued by her former agency Troika for $1.5 million for unpaid commissions related to various projects.

In his defense, Headey claims that he never signed a contract with the Troika and that the two parties were acting under a verbal agreement. In addition, Troika was not the only agent of the interpreter, she is also represented by CAA in the United States.

Thor: Love and Thunder takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After the god of thunder leaves New Asgard and leaves it in the hands of Valkyrie, the protagonist sets out with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a journey that leads to an existential crisis. But Thor will have to get back into action when Gorr steps in, a villain who seeks to assassinate all the gods. As if that weren’t enough, the Asgardian hero meets his ex Jane Foster, who is now the wielder of Mjölnir.