Lifeguards laughed at tourists’ warning minutes before shark killed woman at resort

Lifeguards were seen ‘laughing’ at tourists’ shark alert 15 minutes before a predator kills a woman in resort of Sahl Hasheesh (Egypt). In the last week, the region registered two shark deaths.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Austrian Elisabeth Sauer, according to “Sun”.

A post on a Russian tourism website claimed that lifeguards ignored the danger and failed to order the tourists out of the water.

“English speaking people on the pier saw a shark 15 minutes before the attack and alerted the lifeguards”said the post. “But they laughed at them, saying that there are no sharks in Sahl Hasheesh and there never have been. Two other tourists jumped on top of the reef, escaping a shark, and begged for help.”he added.

Tourists watch Austrian shark attacked at resort in Egypt Photo: Reproduction

Elisabeth tries to swim in the sand, despite being seriously injured by a shark Photo: Reproduction

In the post, the tourist also criticized the local infrastructure:

“To be honest, everything is Egyptian style. No science, no proper system. They just turned a young man from Luxor into a lifeguard and gave him a whistle.”

According to witnesses, despite having lost an arm and a leg in the attack, Elisabeth tried to swim to the sand. She was rescued, but did not survive her injuries. Police officers demanded that tourists erase all records of the episode from their cell phones and cameras. Few managed to keep records, like this one (STRONG IMAGES):

An Austrian tourist died Friday after she was attacked by a shark while swimming off the coast of Egypt.

The 68-year-old was swimming in the Red Sea near the resort of Sahl Hasheesh when the attack happened

In the first attack in the Red Sea region, a Romanian tourist, in her 40s, was eaten by a shark. Two days after she was reported missing, part of her corpse was found floating in the water.