Lookalike seven years older than actress Margot Robbie is successful on social media – Monet

Margot Robbie (left) vs. Amanda Hall, who imitates her look like Barbie (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Amanda Hall, 39, has to deal daily with a huge ‘problem’: to look like the actress Margot Robbie, 32. Mother of two, she guarantees that she has been increasingly confused with the Hollywood star amidst the pre-production success of the Barbie movie.

Amanda Hall with the look of the actress in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The information was published by the website Lad Bible this Monday (4). Even with seven years older than the Australian actress, Amanda has shone in the networks with her resemblance to the star of ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016), which guarantees her even an extra income, as she records personalized videos and attends parties. .

Because of this, she started wearing blue contact lenses to enhance her ‘Margot Robbie way’.

Margot Robbie in her character Harley Quinn (left) vs. Amanda Hall (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

“I’m an only child, so Barbie was like my best friend as a kid. So now, I’m super excited to be able to dress like Barbie and Margot Robbie at the same time”, reflects Amanda while filming the live-action ‘Barbie’, starring her ‘twin sister’ and Ryan Gosling.

In addition to Barbie, Amanda imitates other famous looks from the actress’ works, such as the character Harley Quinn or her role as Sharon Tate in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ (2019).

Amanda Hall (in both images) with her Barbie look (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The fact that Margot Robbie is even more in evidence because of the Barbie movie makes Amanda Hall achieve more success as well. “I have been stopped more than usual at the supermarket and pub since the movie was announced. I don’t mind as it’s the greatest compliment ever. I’ve always loved her, so I’m super happy.”

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (left); Amanda Hall in her cosplay (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The woman, who is from Norwich, England, explained the increase in her earnings. “It was a great month for me. I have received many bookings that include personalized video messages for birthdays and party appearances. I’m very excited for the film’s release, as I believe business will increase,” she celebrates.

Margot Robbie in her character Harley Quinn (left) vs. Amanda Hall (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

With 100 pounds (about 645 reais), Amanda put together the look of the moment based on Margot Robbie’s Barbie. “I like sustainable fashion, so I save on costs when I can,” she explains.

Amanda Hall (in both images), lookalike of Margot Robbie (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

On her Instagram, she posts photos all the time comparing herself to Margot Robbie and shows that, in addition to creativity and willingness, she has a lot of self-esteem and, of course, the support of her fans.