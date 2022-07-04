Manufacturing changes make iPhone 14 more expensive

Apple products tend to be expensive for most Brazilians, even without the need to import the device. The iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil costing US$ 999, when the dollar was relatively falling. In this way, the difference to the current model is even greater, causing part of the public to wait a little before buying.

The iPhone Pro and Pro Max will have 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens, respectively, with a design similar to the latest releases. With 8GB of RAM and TB of storage, it presents itself as an excellent option for those who work with social networks. However, the initial price of the two after the pre-sale will be US$ 1099 and US$ 1199.

iPhone 14 features new settings and greater robustness, ensuring durability

The chip developed exclusively for the iPhone 14 was the A16 Bionic, which provides fast data processing to the device. Always-on display technology also results in faster and better application performance. The 48-megapixel camera and iOS 16 update turn the phone into a professional smartphone model.

Sales will start from the month of September this year, but the configuration has already been defined. A preview of the iPhone was announced at the event that took place in September, WWDC 2022. In this case, the main innovations were announced and Apple will certainly show other advantages when the campaign starts to go viral.