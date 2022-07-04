Marvel boss hinted at hero death in Doctor Strange 2

spoiler alert

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was responsible for the death of one of the publisher’s most important heroes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2).

According to visual effects supervisor Julian Foddy, Feige came up with the idea of ​​killing Mister Fantastic in that brutal way (via ScreenRant).

Continues after advertising

“The starting point [para a morte do Sr. Fantástico] it was some reference that was passed to us by Janek Sirrs directly from Kevin Feige,” he said.

The reference the president provided was of someone pushing a piece of modeling clay through a garlic press.

In a way, the scene ended up taking fans by surprise, given Mister Fantastic’s first appearance in the MCU. Also, it was explained how another character’s death scene was done.

John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+. Click here to subscribe.