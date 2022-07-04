Marvel changes details of Gorr’s origin in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The film “Thor: Love and Thunder” brings Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For the big screen adaptation of the character, the studio made a small – but significant – change to his origin story.

In the comics, Gorr loses everyone he loved – his parents, his partner, and his children. The last one to die is agar, a boy. for the new movie “Thor”Marvel Studios changed the character’s gender: now it’s a girl who dies. This is not a spoiler. It’s literally the first scene of the movie.

Now yes: spoiler alert!

At the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder”Thor (Chris Hemsworth) manages to convince cap (Christian Bale) to choose love over hate, and bring her daughter back to life. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) assures the cap that the girl will not be alone, and the villain asks Thor to take good care of her.

Thor and the daughter of cap move in together, and he becomes a father to her. She also has superpowers and the two travel the world fighting villains and living new adventures. This girl’s future in the MCU has potential. Thor won’t be able to just show up without the girl – and a good explanation – in an upcoming movie. Detail: the movie ends with the message “Thor will return”.

It is worth mentioning that Marvel is building, little by little, its team of Young Avengers. It is believed that Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Kate Bishop/Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Billy/Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy/Speed ​​(Jett Klyne) will be on the team. why the daughter of cap no? The Young Avengers are a team that has had a number of different lineups in the comics, and may have their own version in the MCU.