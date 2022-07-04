Michael Rubin hosts white 4th of July party, stars appear

Michael Rubin One of the few people in the world who can simultaneously bring together Hollywood’s richest and most famous in one place – this year is no exception to his patriotism.

The ’76ers co-owner hosted his annual 4th of July bash in the Hamptons this weekend, where all manner of talent (musical and sporting) came together to rave and share a good time before the big holiday.

Speaking of Champagne Poppy, she actually carried a toast of sorts to honor the crowd. Everyone seems to be having a great time… especially the Philadelphia boys Joel Embiid, James Harden AND BJ Tucker.

In fact… tons of basketball stars were in attendance. Not just the ones at the top Devin Booker It was was Draymond Green, Emmanuel Quigley, Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, CJ McCollum Further. All in the league!

BTW… that’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as celebrities go. Others who participated… Jay Z AND Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, Charlie D’Amelio, Robert Croft, fat joe, hey million, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber AND Ryan Seacrest, not less. As we said… studded with stars.

Seems like everyone had a ball. Can’t wait to see it all again next year. 👏🏽

