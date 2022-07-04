Microsoft prepares new OneDrive for Windows 11, shows leak – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Although not everyone is happy, the strategy of Microsoft and intelligent. The company preferred to launch the Windows 11 first and only then adapt some of its tools to the operating system, little by little. The next application to go through this is the client of OneDrive. At least that’s what a leak suggests.

OneDrive (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Images indicating that Microsoft will renew the OneDrive app appeared on Twitter. A user who identifies himself as Florian released screenshots which show a new interface in the tool settings area.

There will be no new features, apparently. But the redesign of the interface will be welcome, not only for adapting the OneDrive client to the visual standard of Windows 11, but also for making it more organized.

In the screenshots, you can see that the corners of the window are rounded and that the color scheme is the same as the operating system, for example.

Alleged New Version of OneDrive for Windows 11 (Image: Twitter/Florian)

There are also significant changes in the organization of elements. Sections, each accompanied by an icon, are listed on the left and expand on the right. In the current version of the OneDrive client, the settings area is arranged in tabs positioned next to each other.

Also note that information about available storage and used capacity appears on all screens. In the current version, you need to open the Account tab to check these details.

Few people know, but the OneDrive app allows the rates of downloading and uploading files to the service to be manually limited. This option is available on the Network tab, which does not appear in the new interface. It is possible, however, that this feature has been moved to the advanced settings button on the sync tab.

Current OneDrive for Windows 11 (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

New OneDrive for Windows 11: When?

In general, OneDrive integrates well with Windows 11. But a reformulation is valid, even more if, in addition to the renewed interface, it comes with more configuration options or performance increase (I hope that happens).

But, as of now, there is no prediction on when the new OneDrive client will be released. Apparently, Microsoft is testing with a limited number of users. For now, not even Windows Insiders have access to the tool.

Alleged New Version of OneDrive for Windows 11 (Image: Twitter/Florian)

Florian, the user who shared the screenshots on Twitter, claims that the app he tested is a version used internally by Microsoft. In any case, the images suggest that the redesign of the application is in an advanced stage. Based on this, it is assumed that a public version will be released soon.

For the most anxious, Florian has released a link to an installer of the new version. But be warned: this is not an officially released version, so install it at your own risk.

With information: XDA Developers.