Midfielder wants to leave Flamengo and Braz negotiates to release him at the last minute

If the Flamengo fan wanted team changes, now he has nothing to complain about. More and more new names are appearing in Gávea and after Everton Cebolinha, the case of Arturo Vidal should have an official ending soon. The athlete has already been spoken to and should defend Rubro-Negro from July 18, when the transfer window opens and players can be registered.

The reinforcements at the Vulture’s Nest shouldn’t stop there. Luís Henrique, ex-Botafogo, is also approaching an agreement with the Club. In addition to an attacker, the Flamengo is still looking for at least one more midfielder to defend the team from this year. If the welcomes already liven up the Maracanã stands, the An athlete’s departure can divide opinion cheering.

That’s because the steering wheel Willian Arão would have informed Flamengo’s board that he is available to leave the team. The athlete has been criticized by the Nation because of recent games with the team. Libertadores champion with the Club in 2019, the midfielder arrived in Gávea in 2016. The player saw his football go through the seesaw effect in recent years, between good and bad phases. Arão’s best season was precisely in command of Jorge Jesus, when he won the Conmebol, Brasileiro and Carioca tournaments.

Willian Arão surpassed the mark of 350 games with Flamengo in 2022. A key member of the recent multi-champion team of Gávea, he has an extensive curriculum with Rubro-Negro. Next to this transfer window, the player would have generated the interest of Fenerbahçe of Turkey, coached by Jorge Jesus. Still not knowing where the athlete will play soon, the crowd must say goodbye to another holder of the team that marked the season in 2019.