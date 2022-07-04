“More attractive for career”; In the ‘sight’ of Flamengo and Botafogo, Luis Henrique decides on the future

Botafogo is in the final stages of preparation to face RB Bragantino in another match in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Luís Castro needs the victory to recover the good moment in the season. But, in addition, he needs reinforcements and Textor has already promised trips to the ball market.

In one of the attempts to improve the team for the second half, Botafogo made contact with striker Luis Henrique, 20 years old, who was revealed in the basic categories of Alvinegro. After some consideration, the young player made his decision that promises to displease a good part of the crowd.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Luis Henrique rejected Botafogo’s interest and is agreeing to go to Flamengo. The player said yes to the onslaught of Rubro-Negro and intends to return to Brazil to play for one of Botafogo’s biggest rivals. The two parties are now negotiating a release with Olympique.

“Among Botafogo’s leaders, the feeling is not that Luis Henrique “betrayed” the club. The understanding is that Flamengo’s project was more attractive for the career at this time. Alvinegro tried to convince, claiming that he would arrive to be a starter and in the rival will dispute a spot“, revealed Ven.

Currently, according to the website Transfermarkt, the striker is valued at 6 million Euros, which is equivalent to around R$35 million. At Botafogo, Luis Henrique would make his return as an immediate starter and one of the protagonists of the Club, but he preferred the opportunity offered by his rival.