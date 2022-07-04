Movie with Edward Norton on Netflix will take you inside and have you hooked from start to finish

Sorcerers of contemporary life, magicians personify like no one else the image of the repressed dream of a different, better, more prosperous, perhaps just less tedious life, which inhabits the collective unconscious. Effortlessly, these figures capture the attention of the audience, which is quick to surrender and, mesmerized, does everything that a host asks of him who abandons the easy smile to focus on the expression at once austere and gentle with which he deceives audiences. around the world, resistant at first but gradually seduced, nevertheless fearful of being in the hands of someone so powerful and unreliable—however brief the number. For the duration of the presentation, the spectator cares for nothing more than letting himself be absorbed by the skill of those tricks, whose architecture he does not know, nor does he want to know. What really matters is the magic that dominates the environment, vigorous enough to relieve sad, heavy thoughts, full of the common human concerns of everyday life. However, as good as the magician is, underneath all that charm there is a common man, like the others, who hides his most precious letters in his soul.

A parable about how intertwined art, religion and politics are, “O Ilusionista” (2006) lends itself to exalting the value of the immaterial in human existence, always full of contradictions. Neil Burger moves his film so that the story becomes a more and more acute satire on the farce why relationships between men are based, making a point of insinuating that the hearts of people, of all people – even that of a king — for if he does not receive his measure of illusion. Science, medicine, institutions and, of course, art strive to perfect human nature, but man’s predatory rage for power, his pathological and undying desire to assert himself, to subjugate whoever he considers most vulnerable, to impose their worldview at all costs, remain much stronger than the most elaborate of good intentions. With this dark side of the human being that good magicians work with, it is from this that they manage to tame a wolf that devours itself and free its own beasts.

Burger describes a fable about power in its most subtle variations, formal power and power that is only hinted at, but equally dominant. Eduard Abramovicz, the juggler of the title, goes by the name Eisenheim when he wants to make his talent in the occult arts appreciated by audiences across Europe from the turn of the 19th to the 20th century. The director’s script is anchored in what Uhl , the Vienna Chief Inspector played by Paul Giamatti, narrates in flashback. Inspired by a short story by the American novelist Steven Millhauser, who won the Pulitzer Prize for “Martin Dressler — The Tale of an American Dreamer” (1996), unedited in Portuguese, “The Illusionist” unfolds on the audacity of Eisenheim, so hopelessly in love that he elaborates what outcome proves a plan to live out his love for Duchess Sophie von Teschen, from Jessica Biel, his childhood love, betrothed to Leopold, the crown prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire played by Rufus Sewell.

Edward Norton embodies the romantic feeling of the central character so persuasively that it is almost impossible not to surrender to the diabolical expedient he adopts to consummate his aspiration to have Sophie all to himself, an allegory that speaks bluntly to the gift of deluding and letting himself be deceived in each one of us.

Movie: The Illusionist

Direction: Neil Burger

Year: 2006

Genres: Mystery/Drama

Note: 9/10