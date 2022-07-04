MUBI: All the Movies Coming in July

Among the films that premiere in July, MUBI presents exclusively on streaming “Crimes of the Future”, the newest work by director David Cronenberg (“The Fly”, “Videodrome”, “Marks of Violence”). Known as one of the leading names in the body horror, or corporal terror, he competed this year for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival with the feature starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. The plot takes place in a future where humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. In this setting, a performance artist publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs. “Crimes of the Future” will be released in theaters on July 14th before hitting the platform on the 29th.

Another exclusive MUBI premiere in July is the musical documentary “This Much I Know To Be True”. Director Andrew Dominik (“Mafia Man”) joins musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to record the first performances of their most recent albums, “Ghosteen” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and “Carnage” (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis).

Featured at MUBI in July is also a triple session dedicated to legendary British duo Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, one of the most creative in film history. Check it out in the special Powell & Pressburger: Together and Away: “Back to the Small Apartment” and “Tales of Hoffmann”, in addition to “The Torture of Fear”, Powell’s innovative thriller made after the duo’s separation.

To celebrate the release of “We,” which hit the MUBI catalog last month, the platform will air in July Alice Diop’s surprising documentary short “Towards Tenderness,” an intimate exploration of masculinity in Paris. In this film, Diop follows a group of young people in a world where female bodies are nothing more than ghostly, virtual silhouettes, as she dissolves her macho facades to reveal the fundamental desire for love.

MUBI’s July releases also include “Aloners,” Korean director Hong Sung-eun’s sensitive and understated film that creates a portrait of modern life; “North Terminal”, by Lucrecia Martel (“The Swamp”), a short documentary produced by the celebrated Argentine director during the pandemic; the French comedy “My Vacation with Patrick”, by director Caroline Vignal; and “Wilderness,” Doug Aitken’s latest work, which uses a series of AI-generated song cycles to narrate and capture the modern landscape as the day goes on.

Check out MUBI’s full July movie schedule below. Each title is available for 30 days from the premiere date. The schedule may change throughout the month.

It is worth remembering that the MUBI collection is also open, with hundreds of movies to watch whenever you want. Never used the platform? O cinema is a partner of MUBI and through from this link you can try the service for free for 30 days.

MUBI | JULY 2022 premiere date Title Director category/context 1/7 the Religious Jacques Rivette 2/7 My Zucchini Life Claude Barras 3/7 debt of honor Tommy Lee Jones 4/7 The clowns Federico Fellini 5/7 Towards Tenderness Alice Diop Focus on Alice Diop 6/7 Mother Joan of Angels Jerzy Kawalerowicz MUBI launch 7/7 The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine Sergio Grieco rediscovered 8/7 This Much I Know to Be True Andrew Dominik Turn Up the Volume: Music in Movies 9/7 Sarah’s Key Gilles Paquet-Brenner 7/10 the great beauty Paolo Sorrentino 7/11 Aloners Hong Sung-eun MUBI launch 7/12 The Way of the Clouds Vicente Amorim 7/13 Synonyms Nadav Lapid 7/14 Naples, Naples, Naples Abel Ferrara 7/15 The Torture of Fear Michael Powell Powell & Pressburger: Together and Away 7/16 Young and beautiful François Ozon Amorous Provocations: François Ozon 7/17 Frenzied Addiction Werner Herzog 7/18 All the Crows in the World Tang Yi 7/19 One Step from Freedom Jacques Becker 7/20 North Terminal Lucrecia Martel Brief Encounters | Musical Focus 7/21 Back to the Small Apartment Emeric Pressburger, Michael Powell Powell & Pressburger: Together and Away 7/22 Sea shore Filipe Matzembacher, Márcio Reolon 7/23 the commune Thomas Vinterberg 24/7 The party Sally Potter 7/25 the ornithologist João Pedro Rodrigues Triple Session: João Pedro Rodrigues 7/26 wildness Doug Aitken MUBI launch 7/27 My Vacation with Patrick Caroline Vignal MUBI Highlight 7/28 Tales of Hoffmann Emeric Pressburger, Michael Powell Powell & Pressburger: Together and Away 7/29 Crimes of the Future David Cronenberg MUBI launch 7/30 Dheepan: The Refuge Jacques Audiard 7/31 Marjorie Prime Michael Almereyda

With information from the MUBI press office.