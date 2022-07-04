New images from Young Royals season 2 are available

Considered one of the successful series, Young Royalsreceived the first images of its 2nd season, which were officially shared by the official profile of Netflix.

In the images, we can see Prince Whilhelm — played by Edvin Ryding — and his best friend, Simon — played by Omar Rudberg — in the spotlight. However, it seems that it is possible to understand that they are not happy at all.

There was also, as a caption that in this new season, “friendship, secrets, revenge and a threat to the monarchy“.

Young Royals was added to the Netflix catalog in mid-July 2021 and was received with open arms by the public, so much so that it managed to renew the contract for the second season, which will premiere in September.

In view of this, the cast recorded a video, especially for Brazilian fans, where they informed that a new installment of episodes would arrive in 2022.

According to the series’ plot, it will follow the life of a young prince who was sent to a boarding school. There, he will end up falling in love with one of the students. In all, the production has six episodes and stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg.

For those who want to check out the first season of the production, just access the Netflix streaming platform.

Check out the official synopsis

“Prince Wilhelm enters the prestigious Hillerska boarding school and finally has the chance to explore his true self and discover the kind of life he wants to lead. There, he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far from the obligations of royalty. However, he ends up becoming the next successor to the throne and this dilemma gains more and more weight. What will be more important: love or duty?”.