New look! Windows 11’s OneDrive finally has a revised design in the settings area

Microsoft has not yet completed the transition of some apps and system areas to the Windows 11 design. An example of a feature that still has the dated look of Windows 7 is the OneDrive sync settings tab, but last Sunday (03 ), we found that big tech must finally update its layout.

As shown by user posts @ flobo09 on Twitter, the settings area will abandon the “Control Panel” look and will take on a format more consistent with the current design of Windows 11. You can see that the tabs are organized similarly to the previous version, but they have been distributed in a new, simplified format.