New look! Windows 11’s OneDrive finally has a revised design in the settings area

Microsoft has not yet completed the transition of some apps and system areas to the Windows 11 design. An example of a feature that still has the dated look of Windows 7 is the OneDrive sync settings tab, but last Sunday (03 ), we found that big tech must finally update its layout.
As shown by user posts @ flobo09 on Twitter, the settings area will abandon the “Control Panel” look and will take on a format more consistent with the current design of Windows 11. You can see that the tabs are organized similarly to the previous version, but they have been distributed in a new, simplified format.
(Images: @flobo09/Twitter)
The “General” section is no longer the highlighted area to give way to “Sync and Backup”, which will allow you to choose which files and device settings the user wants to save to Microsoft’s cloud storage service. The notifications section, in turn, gained a specially dedicated tab to house all your options.
Another noticeable change is the amount of storage remaining information that will be shown on all tabs. The design update moved network settings to the hidden “Advanced Settings” section. Check out: