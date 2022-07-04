new minister allied with Kirchner worries market

The new Minister of Economy of Argentina, Silvina Batakis, will have the challenge of calming the markets, balancing the political game between President Alberto Fernández and his vice, Cristina Kirchner, and promoting changes to calm Argentines who are waiting for improvements in the quality of life — especially when it comes to inflation, which is already accumulating an annual increase of 60%, and poverty in the country, which affects 37% of the population.

Batakis was announced for the post yesterday, after the announcement of the resignation of Martín Guzmán. In his resignation letter, Guzmán hinted that internal differences led him to leave office:

“It will be essential to work on a political agreement within the governing coalition so that whoever replaces me (…) will have centralized management of macroeconomic policy instruments,” he wrote.

The 53-year-old economist is unorthodox, an ally of Cristina Kirchner, against the adjustment and in favor of public spending. She already worked in the government as Secretary of Provinces of the Ministry of the Interior, a position in which she maintained a direct relationship with the governors. Between 2011 and 2015, she was Minister of Economy of the Province of Buenos Aires.

After intense negotiations, the appointment of Batakis was the only point of agreement between Alberto Fernández and Kirchner, who holds power in the governing coalition.

However, the market wants to know how committed the new minister is to the goals of the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and what economic measures will be aimed at containing the financial crisis generated by the growing fiscal deficit, by the unbacked issuance of money. , by the uncontrolled domestic indebtedness and by the galloping inflation forecast between 80% and 100% in 2022.

Argentine newspapers such as “La Nación” and “Clarín” echo the market’s concern with the name of Batakis, especially because of his proximity to ideals that encourage public spending to the detriment of greater fiscal control.

Even so, analysts still do not pave the way to be taken by the new minister and are awaiting a position on urgent issues, such as international financial agreements, the fall in government bonds and inflation.

Crisis

Political turmoil coincides with a climate of economic insecurity in Argentina. Guzman’s abrupt departure leaves the country in trouble, as he was due to travel to France this week to renegotiate a $2 billion debt deal with the Paris Club group of creditors.

The original debt of $57 billion to Argentina was the largest ever issued by the IMF. The last installment of the agreement was refused by President Fernández after taking over from his liberal predecessor, Mauricio Macri.

With inflation on the rise and foreign currency reserves draining due to high energy import costs, investors are questioning the country’s ability to honor its debt commitments. Government bond returns are among the highest in the world, demonstrating a lack of investor confidence.

Truck drivers’ strikes, which have been launched twice this year alone due to a lack of diesel, have also hurt the economy. The demand for diesel has increased in recent months in Argentina, in the wake of increased activity in sectors such as transport and mining in a context of economic recovery, but price controls by the state hamper imports from private oil companies.

Financial market response

The political crisis that drags the economy will have a crucial test this Monday in the face of the reaction of local financial agents to the new name. President Alberto Fernández met with the new minister this morning.

However, it will only be a partial test as, with the Independence Day holiday in the United States, the US dollar bond market and the country risk index only return on Tuesday. Even so, the domestic reference should experience strong turmoil in the coming days.

“The only way for the government to generate positive expectations is to show society how it will correct the public accounts. For that, it needs to present a sustainable economic plan. And, for a plan to be implemented, it takes political power that doesn’t seem to exist. Negative expectations about the economy will not be reversed just with a name change at the Ministry of Economy,” said capital market analyst Claudio Zuchovicki, a reference in the country, to RFI.

*With information from Deutsche Welle, RFI and AFP