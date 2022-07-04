New Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 are announced with 4K OLED screens, Intel Alder Lake and NVIDIA RTX in China

Xiaomi is announcing a lot of news today like the Xiaomi 12S line with the world’s largest sensor in a cell phone, but now let’s talk about the new Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022, which has just been launched in China with two versions with OLED screens, Intel chips Alder Lake and NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

The models announced today include two 16-inch and 14-inch notebooks with 4K resolution OLED touch screens on the larger model and 2.8K on the smaller. Both have up to 600 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 gamma coverage and high Delta-E color accuracy.

The processor of both versions is an Intel Core i5-1240P Alder Lake with 12 cores with up to 64W TDP and Intel EVO certification paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD in a just 14.9mm cnc chassis of thickness.

The graphics can be integrated like the Iris Xe Graphics or dedicated like the NVIDIA GeForce MX550 and GeForce RTX 2050.