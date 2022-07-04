Neymar’s future starts today – Sports

This week will be one of the most important for Neymar. Today, if nothing goes wrong, the attacker reappears to the PSG after a failed season, a lot of demands from the fans and the real possibility of leaving the club. The Brazilian would be being sent away by decision of the club’s owner, who paid R$ 800 million to take him out of the barcelona in 2017.

He and all his teammates, like Mbappe and Messi, who, for now, have remained silent about the situation of shirt 10, resume their work, with a series of clinical and physical exams. Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season is set, with or without Neymar. There is a local friendly against Quevilly-Rouen on the 15th and a subsequent trip to Japan, for a series of games before the first official match, scheduled for the 30th, for the Supercup, with Nantes. This game will be in Tel Aviv, Israel. At the beginning of August, the 5th, PSG turns its attention to French Championship.

Everything would be in order if it weren’t for the news leaked at the club that PSG no longer want Neymar in their ranks. The player had his worst season, with 13 goals and eight assists. It was not decisive as was expected of him. Not the team. He won the French, but failed again in the Champions League against Real Madrid, by Vini Jr. and Benzema – the Spanish team was champion.

Neymar was pointed out by a good part of the Paris fans as responsible for the failure. He was harassed by the fans as never before, no one at the club took a public stand beside him and now he has his future supported by the contract, which ran until 2026. Ia. Because last week, supported and guided by his staff, he decided to use his secret weapon: a contractual clause that allowed him to extend his relationship for another season. The news was first reported by the French press, as the renowned L’Team. Therefore, his official agreement with PSG now only ends in 2027. It is not known why Neymar did this if the club no longer wants him in the squad.

These and other answers begin to be given this week. Incorrigible provocateur, Neymar could be fighting the club owner for tantrum and money. Stretching the contract automatically implies stating that PSG would have to pay him 12 months more in the event of a unilateral termination and all the implications that this must have. The Brazilian receives R$ 22 million per month. In a bakery account, this contractual movement alone would give the athlete, in the event of termination, another R$ 264 million. There is much more, because Neymar has other commitments with the club in terms of image rights. Against his permanence, there are two important facts. The first of these is the renovation of Mbappé. The second is that nothing bad was said about Messi at the end of the season.