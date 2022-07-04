‘Nova The Vampire Diaries’ gets a release date

Fans of vampire series were once again orphaned by the early ending of Legacies. However, you can now rest assured, since, Vampire Academya saga of novels by Richelle Mead, will get a screen adaptation soon.

In fact, the attraction has already attracted the attention of fans. Some of them stated that Vampire Academyis a kind of “new The Vampire Diaries”, and most of them have a bit of a point.

The new series belongs to NBC and will be released by Peacock. The series will have 10 episodes, and will be supervised by Julie Plec who, not least, was the main Showrunner, of The Vampire Diaries. As Peacock is not available in Brazil, we still don’t know by which streaming service the title will be shown here.

However, the Vampire Academy already has a confirmed release date: September 15th. Therefore, we separate some details that justify such a comparison. Understand:

the plot of Vampire Academy

Vampire Academy follows a dark world of glamor and class privilege. Thus, the series explores Rose and Lissa’s relationship and the strength of the bond between them, despite their differences. Rose, therefore, is a half-human Dhampir, who is destined to become a guardian against their common enemy, the fierce Strigoi.

In turn, Lissa is a powerful Royalty, destined to be protected. Stronger together, they must fight those who wish to end their society and way of life on the outside. All this while dealing with the realexa’s internal politics that threatens from within.

NBC also released a detailed synopsis for the series which reads:

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship of two young women transcends their remarkably different classes. All this as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampiric society. One a mighty Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to destroy their society. That is, if the real infighting doesn’t get the job done first.

The story has already been adapted in cinemas.

This isn’t the first time Vampire Academy is adapted for screens. However, the story was previously adapted for cinemas, still in 2014. The version starring Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry, received numerous negative reviews. At the time, the film was sold as a mix between Harry Potter and Twilight.

However, one of the users stated that:

“This is a weak emulation of a typical American high school movie. Some performances are truly horrible from the young cast members. “

Lest the case repeat itself, the idea of ​​bringing in Plec and MacIntyre, both showrunners of The Vampire Diaries, was welcomed by NBC. The production company stated that they are determined to bring “new blood” to the young adult series.

Vampire Academy is the new The Vampire Diaries?

Collider stated that the series had been in production for about a year. It was during this period that NBC’s Peacock commissioned Vampire Academy as an adaptation of the series.

In turn, in August, the production revealed the full cast. It was from that moment that Julia Plec took over as director. Her previous experience on The Vampire Diaries is critical for the new supernatural world of St. Vladimir’s Academy works.

So this fall, on September 15th, fans will step into the royal society of vampires with half-human Dhampir Rose Hathaway and vampire royalty, Moroi princess Lissa Dragomir.

As mentioned earlier, the reasons for comparing the series are diverse. After all, in addition to Plec being involved in both projects, Vampire Academy is also based on a teen hit saga.

Who is in the cast of the series?

The protagonist duo will be played by Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal), as Dhampir and Lissa respectively. In addition, it was also announced that other important characters will be played by Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as guardian Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim (Degrassi: Next Class) as real Moroi and son of two Stringoi Christian Ozera.

In turn, Victor Dashkov will be played by J. August Richards (Agents of SHIELD). Complement the list of Vampire Academy: Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

So far, no official trailer for the series has been released. So, are you looking forward to this adaptation?

Of course, you will also like:

>Coffee with a woman’s aroma: Actor lived a moment of fear in the soap opera

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil for more production news.