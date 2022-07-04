Now it’s time for a Raspberry Pi 4 for companies to go through Anatel – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Last week, the technoblog revealed that Anatel approved a thin client based on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. Now, we find that the NComputingthe company responsible for the device, did not stop there: a similar product, but based on Raspberry Pi 4 Model Bwas also sent for approval.

RX420 with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (image: reproduction/NComputing)

The approval certificate shows that a device identified as RX420 was approved by Anatel on July 1st. The same document indicates that the product is manufactured by NComputing, but had its request for approval requested by ACC Indústria e Comércio de Informática.

On the NComputing website, the RX420 device has three variations. Anatel’s documentation shows that the RX420 (RDP) version is the one that was approved.

It is basically a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B inside a case that has several connections. The back houses two USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports, plus a Gigabit Ethernet connection. One of the sides has a USB-C port for power supply, two micro-HDMI ports and a speaker connector.

The other side has a Kensington security lock slot. It doesn’t get weird. The RX420 (RDP) is a thin client, that is, a kind of minicomputer for the corporate segment, an environment where this type of lock is usually very demanded.

Regarding the applications that can be served, the official product page shows that the device is prepared to work with Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Remote Desktop Services (RDS). NComputing’s own services, such as Verde Remote Access and vSpace Pro Enterprise, are also supported.

RX42 certificate at Anatel (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B has more RAM

Both visually and in possible applications, the device is similar to the RX-RDP+, NComputing’s thin client based on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. But the RX420 (RDP) should offer more performance. That’s because the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B used here is the version that has a BCM2711 quad-core chip and 2 GB of RAM (the RX-RDP+ has 1 GB of memory).

Another differential of the RX420 (RDP) is the support for two screens with a resolution of up to 4K at 30 Hz. If only one monitor is used, the 4K refresh rate is 60 Hz.

Other features include 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi, plus a VESA mounting kit to attach the device to the back of a monitor.

RX420 supports two screens (Image: Playback/NComputing)

For those who wonder if 2 GB of RAM is enough for the proposed applications, NComputing suggests that it is. But the company recognizes that more memory can make a difference in certain circumstances, such as an application that requires Microsoft Teams.

That’s why the company works with the RX440, a variant based on a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB of RAM. This version was also approved by Anatel. However, so far, only the RX420 (RDP) appears on the website of Postech Network & IT, NComputing’s commercial partner in Brazil.

Pricing information was not disclosed, but it is assumed that the value of the unit varies according to the volume of purchase.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto.