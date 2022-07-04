Nubank has just released the purchase of bitcoins through the app

Digital currencies, also called cryptocurrencies, are the darlings of recent years! They were created as an alternative to decentralize the system financial, without interference from the price and taxes imposed by countries. If you are interested, cNubank has just released the purchase of bitcoins through the application, check it out below how to buy bitcoin through nubank and have your digital currency!

What is bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the most popular and used digital currency in the world. It was the first of its kind ever created, being a kind of virtual currency used to buy products, services and even used in establishments, without suffering external influence from countries and other currencies.

How to buy from Nubank?

As a fintech (platform that unites financial issues and technology) widely used and popular throughout Brazil, Nubank could not be left out of this update on the world market. Therefore, it is now possible to buy crypto easily through your app.

To do this, you need to update your app on your device’s store. Then, in the bottom bar of the app, you will find the dollar sign ($), referring to the planning, loans and insurance part.

Among the available options, just press the “Start” button next to the “Crypto” option. There, the current price of bitcoin will be available, and the purchase can be made with a minimum stipulated value of only R$ 1.00. In addition, the bank also provides the option to buy Ethereum, another popular and widely used type of digital currency!

Is there any fee?

For using the Nubank platform in the transaction of buying or selling cryptocurrencies, the bank charges a fee on each transaction. This rate may vary, however, it is only around 0.02% of the value.

Where can I get more information?

The Nubank application itself has an educational and informative environment for clarification regarding the two cryptocurrencies available for purchase. This favors that new investors do not make mistakes during the transaction, and how the currency can be used or exchanged for profit.